Lokmat Media Group presents 1st edition of Lokmat International Awards in Dubai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: Taking the legacy of recognizing commendable work in various sectors like corporate, education, health & wellness and real estate & Infrastructure to the international platform, Lokmat Media Group has announced the 1st edition of 'Lokmat International Awards' in Dubai. The group is a leading media company with interests in a diversified portfolio of publishing, broadcast, digital, entertainment and community building. Lokmat Media Group publishes India's No1 Marathi daily Lokmat, Lokmat Samachar and Lokmat Times with a combined readership of 2.56 cr (source: All India, Total readership, IRS 2019, Q4).

After successful, innovative and ground-breaking events in India, Lokmat intends to widen its horizon by going international and this year Lokmat hosted the first ever Lokmat International Awards in Dubai spread over 2 days of May 28th and 29th 2023 at the Grand Hyatt Dubai.

The grand launch of the 1st edition witnessed the presence of eminent personalities as guest of honour which includes Sudhir Mungantiwar, Cabinet Minister for Forests & Cultural Affairs, Maharashtra; Rajendra Darda, Editor-in-Chief, Lokmat Media Group; Rizwan Sajan, Chairman, Danube Group, Dubai; Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, Partner, Dubai Sports City; Haji Arfat Shaikh, Ex. Chairman, Maharashtra State Minority Commission (Cabinet minister Status) President, BJP transport Cell President, All India Sufi Board; Dhananjay Datar, Chairman, Al Adil Group; Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, Nikai Group (UAE); Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, Mulk International (UAE); Neelesh Bhatnagar, Managing Director, NB Ventures (UAE); Chandraprakash Siroya, Siroya Jewellers LLP (UAE) and Sohan Roy, Founder & Chairman, Aries Group (UAE).

Speaking at the launch of Lokmat International awards, Rajendra Darda, Editor in Chief, Lokmat media group, said. "Lokmat media group is always committed to recognizing and encouraging good work in various fields. It's our responsibility to give a push to such work for the betterment of our society and nation. After many successful events in India, we took this platform to an international level. And I am excited to announce the very well execution of the 1st edition of Lokmat International awards on the centenary birth anniversary of my father late Jawaharlal Darda ji"

The evening became more mesmerizing with the red-carpet entry of Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha; Marathi Actor, Swapnil Joshi, Marathi Actress, Prarthana Behere and the performance of well know singer Ali Quli Mirza.

During the interview at the Lokmat international awards platform, Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha generously talked about her career journey and said, "To start with something, we all need a platform and an opportunity to showcase our ability. My story is as similar as to others. I always try to do justice to every single opportunity I get believing it could be my last opportunity. And that gives me the strength to perform so well."

The awards were given under 4 categories which are corporate excellence, real estate and infrastructure, education and health & wellness.

Lokmat International Awards 2023 winners list is given below with the category and the winner's name:

Keeping abreast with the changing digital landscape, Lokmat Group makes its content available for its readers through its multilingual news portals and mobile news app. Lokmat.com, the largest digital marathi platform monthly has about 25 Mn+ Users generating 300 Mn Page Views. Our social media channels do approximately a total of 400 million video views. News18 Lokmat channel, a JV with the Network18 Group is one the largest marathi news channel with a reach of 2cr.

