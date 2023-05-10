LokTech Fellowship Program for youth seeks to empower technologists and data specialists in Indian Politics

New Delhi [India], May 10 (/ATK): This National Technology Day, the LokTech Fellowship is calling for young people who are passionate about technology and democracy to join the program and make a difference in electioneering.

Jarvis Technology & Strategy Consulting - the front runner political consulting which initiated and propelled tech and data driven political campaigns in the country, has launched its fellowship program formulated for Lok Sabha elections 2024 for the new generation of technologists, data specialist & operation experts, willing to make a headway into electioneering. Team Jarvis will be working on some of the most advanced & biggest election campaigns using Tech & data capabilities for upcoming elections.

LokTech is being launched in line with the ideas of the National Technology Day which is celebrated to commemorate technological advancements made in the country and to raise awareness about the importance of technology and science in building a just and democratic society. The fellowship will give a unique and exceptional opportunity to the young professionals to step-up to the challenge and use their skills and knowledge to create and work on innovative solutions for political campaigns. The fellowship aims to produce a new generation of technology experts who are not only proficient in their fields but also have a deep understanding of the impact of technology on the society.

The fellowship is an 11-month long program and offers three different categories of roles: Senior Fellow, Fellow, and Associate Fellow. These roles are designed to match the skills and expertise of the candidates (from tech, data, and operations background) who are accepted into the program. The program is designed to identify the most promising and talented individuals who have the passion, drive, and commitment to make a difference in the political space through their knowledge.

Through the fellowship a fellow would get the opportunity

- to be matched with passionate political enthusiasts who gained rich experience working actively in multiple elections over the years and who are continuously working on solutions and building infrastructure to better the work management of the party and government units.

- To work on cutting-edge technology and big data projects aimed at advancing democracy. Fellows will gain hands-on experience and the opportunity to work on pan-India large scale projects and alongside a diverse set of people.

- To work closely with the key political leaders and variety of stakeholders

- Working in political tech will provide fellows with the opportunity to make a positive impact on society by helping to create a more informed, engaged, and democratic society.

- The 11-month fellowship program provides fellows with a generous stipend.

- Completion certificate with letter of recommendation from important stakeholder/leaders

- Interesting personal and professional stories which you will be able to live while being part of such intense and large project (Lok Sabha Elections 2024)

This prestigious program offers a total of 42 openings for which candidates from across the country have started sending their applications. The candidates will be selected based on their skills, experience, and potential to contribute to the program's goals. Interested candidates are recommended visiting their official website, Jarvis.consulting or reaching out to their team for more information about the application process and available positions.

Apply on: https://jarvis.consulting/Loktech-fellowship/

