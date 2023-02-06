Looking for career growth? Work for an international startup like IAMOPS in India!

Work for an international startup like IAMOPS in India

New Delhi (India), February 6: A job search begins with finding the right company. Indian startups can have a very different working environment than international startups.

The fast-paced nature of work may attract you to an Indian startup, but there is a constant desire to seek global opportunities during your career. That’s where working for an international startup in India will give you an edge. IAMOPS India is a great example of this.

For those considering the latter option, we have compiled a list of the advantages of working for an international startup like IAMOPS in India. Take a look and decide if this is what you are looking for!

Key advantages of working with an international startup in India:

Work as a Research & Development engineer, not as a Support engineer

The vast majority of MNCs in India provide support services to foreign companies. But, for a career in tech, R&D positions are more attractive since they are highly challenging and rewarding.

An international start-up brings wider exposure to R&D positions and enables you to work with experienced seniors, creating many opportunities to learn.

When speaking about DevOps, we are dealing with an ever-evolving field. There are tonnes of new practices that DevOps professionals can learn from international R&D teams.

IAMOPS provides R&D services to its clients in Israel, the USA, and Europe. Hence, IAMOPS team members design and develop cloud infrastructures, CI/CD pipelines, and so on.

Whereas in other Indian companies, the employees usually provide support for the developers from foreign companies.

Work in an “employee-centric” Company

Last week, I met two good friends from university.

Rajeev, a software engineer, shared this with us. “My boss never listens to my ideas.” Yesterday during brainstorming, he kept talking about all his plans and never listened to others’ suggestions.

Sneha, who received the dean’s excellence award in our class, answered, “Yes, I am facing a similar situation. My manager keeps giving me unchallenging tasks. “I feel I can’t develop myself professionally in this company.”

In the Israeli start-up culture, team members are expected to come up with ideas and voice their feedback. The managers are expected to identify the team member’s strengths and passions and leverage them for the benefit of the organization and the employee.

Modern management environments

The Indian managerial structure is very vertical. A defined hierarchy governs communication.

A horizontal managerial structure means that you have the ability to share your ideas and concerns with all levels of the company and get their feedback. Today, a modern management environment combines both vertical and horizontal managerial structures. In IAMOPS, the management is exactly like that. There is a hierarchy, but direct communication between all levels is encouraged.

Pros and cons of the combined vertical and horizontal managerial structure

Pros:

It enables quick answers and progress.

The instructions and narrative don’t get changed down the line.

Managers can get opinions from all levels. That contributes to transparency and quick decision-making.

Direct communication is possible between the employees and the higher management. This saves a lot of time in getting feedback, approvals, etc.

Cons

Sometimes direct managers can be “out of the loop” and not be aware of certain requests or tasks done by their direct reports.

Team members may bypass their reporting manager and speak directly to senior management, resulting in a lack of respect for their reporting structure.

Despite the cons, the overall outcome of this leadership approach proved to be successful at IAMOPS.

There is no going back to a company that still operates in a strict vertical hierarchy structure once you have experienced the vertical and horizontal managerial fusion.

Is cultural sensitivity easy to deal with?

The CEO of IAMOPS, Eyal Ahimas, stated, “As a multicultural company, we are obligated to understand cultural differences and address challenges that may arise.” Our team members are encouraged to speak up and express their concerns. “We place a high value on transparency at our company.”

“Our team leaders forum meets once a week, and each leader shares challenges, doubts, and concerns they want to discuss. Occasionally, the discussion leads us to talk about cultural differences and how to overcome them,” Eyal added.

Roy Bernat, the CTO of IAMOPS, highlighted the need to overcome cultural differences as quickly as possible.

“The main challenge resulting from cultural differences is communication.” To be more specific, the ability to clarify doubts and ask questions In my experience of Indian culture, there is a high tendency to be satisfied. Sometimes, a team member won’t admit that he doesn’t understand something because he is worried that it will affect his clients’ satisfaction.

“We emphasize clarity in all discussions, and our team members are encouraged to ask questions and leave the meeting only after everything is clear,” Roy explained.

“The IAMOPS Bootcamp” is “a golden opportunity for Indian professionals to join the high-growth Israeli startup IAMOPS in India.”

In order to sharpen Indian engineering talent for international work, IAMOPS has launched an exclusive bootcamp.

There is strong progress being made by the Boot Camp trainees in the following areas:

Theoretical knowledge. Task and time management. Business English communication

In order for a multinational team to succeed, these are the key ingredients.

If you want to start your career with an international start-up, join the bootcamp today!

