Lord’s Automative shines bright at EV INDIA EXPO 2023, Its cutting-edge EV Solutions receive overwhelming response

New Delhi (India), September 22: Lord’s Automative Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Lord’s Mark Industries Limited and a market leader in India known for the production of best-in-class environmentally friendly electric 2W and 3W, announces its successful participation at EV INDIA EXPO 2023, India’s largest Electric Motor Vehicle Show. At the international electric motor vehicle show held between 14th– 16th September 2023 at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Lord’s Automative showcased a wide array of electric vehicles which received impressive response from both existing dealers and consumers as well as show visitors.

Dr. Veer Singh, CEO, Lord’s Automative Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to have received such an overwhelming response at the EV INDIA EXPO 2023. The expo has offered us a wonderful opportunity to showcase our EV solutions, which are in line with our commitment to sustainable and innovative electric mobility solutions. We extend our sincere gratitude to all who visited our booth and the organisers to make it a success. Lords Automative remains committed to driving the future of electric mobility in India, and we invite everyone to join us on this exciting journey toward a cleaner and greener tomorrow. We look forward to forging new partnerships and delivering cutting-edge electric mobility solutions that align with India’s vision for a sustainable future. We are keen to further strengthen our dealership network in regions where we have limited presence.”

At EV INDIA EXPO 2023, Lord’s Automative distinguished itself with its diverse range of electric vehicles, which includes Lord’s Zoom and Lord’s Zoom Plus Electric Low Speed 2 wheelers, Lord’s Ignite Electric High Speed 2 wheelers, Lord’s Prime Electric High Speed 2 wheelers Loader and Devam King, Lord’s Grace, Lord’s Savari Electric Low Speed 3 wheelers passenger and Loader. This comprehensive range of EV solutions resonated positively with both existing and prospective dealers, as well as the end-consumers, resulting in a surge of trade queries from potential dealership partners across India.

“The overwhelming footfall of end-consumers and trade representatives at the expo has significantly motivated the sales team on the back of expectations of increased sales and market expansion,” added Dr. Singh.

Lord’s Automative has so far sold over 16,000 EVs in over 22 states through 290 dealers. Besides, the company has plans to set up manufacturing facilities in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

To further build its leadership network, Lord’s Automative is inviting expressions of interest from budding entrepreneurs with an investment capacity of Rs. 5 – 20 lakh. The company will offer all the required training and support to the dealers.

About Lords Automative Private Limited

Incorporated in February 2020, Lord’s Automative, a subsidiary of Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, is one of the market leaders in India for the production of best-in-class two-wheeler and three-wheeler environmentally friendly electric vehicles. They launched electric scooters in October 2020 under the name Lords Zoom; The company’s goal is to give the public high-quality electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers that will greatly enhance their daily commutes and provide them with great satisfaction and cost-effective alternatives.

The company has so far partnered with 290 dealers in more than 22 States and sold more than 16,000 EVs in India. The company has produced eco-friendly products and has more than two decades of business and technological experience. They have a top-notch manufacturing facility equipped with cutting-edge equipment. The company will be installing GPS-enabled battery swapping stations across India. It is also in plans to launch e-bikes and e-vintage cars.

