Lord's Mark Industries forays into defence manufacturing; Opens a 25000 sq. fts. manufacturing unit in Mhape, Mumbai

Lord's Mark Industries, a diversified business group, forays into defence manufacturing by launching Brahamastra Defense Techno Products Limited. Anil Kakodkar, former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India, former secretary to the Government of India, has consented as the key member of the advisory board to provide strategic guidance to build defence technology for the new venture.

The Mumbai-based business group invested 50 crores for R&D and to set up the 25,000 sq. ft. defence manufacturing facility in Mhape. The unit has the production capacity to generate an annual revenue of appx. Rs. 200 crores initially. The company will produce a variety of Reflex Sights (Holographic Sights), Thermal Imaging Sights, Telescopic Sights, Surveillance Systems (HHTIs and other day/night uncooled cameras), and Anti-Drone Systems. The newly launched company aims to become a prominent exporter in the defence market.

Commenting on the new manufacturing unit, , Founder, Lord's Mark Industries, said, "We are aligning our vision with the government's vision of developing and exporting global defence technology and products. We are proud to have established our defence manufacturing unit. This is our modest contribution to making India atmanirbhar by understanding and implementing technological advancements in defence production. As one of the few company that assembles and installs an anti-drone system, we are confident that our surveillance product line is superior in all parameters."

The Mumbai-based defence company has already partnered with Israel-based MC Tech and Japan-based Devtac. The products manufactured will be of the highest global standards and specifications and will be manufactured in India at reasonable production and development costs. The company aims to provide high-quality defence products to the Indian Army, Airforce, Navy, Coast Guard, Police, BSF, and other security services, both in India and around the world.

The company is promoted by Lords Mark Industries Ltd. and RRP S4E Innovation Pvt. Ltd. Brahamastra Defense Techno Products Limited is an R&D-based defence manufacturing company, established to promote Make in India defence products with a global vision. The company also plans to hire up to 200 people.

Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries Private Ltd. (Lord's) started manufacturing computer continuous stationery and copier paper and slowly diversified to other segments viz; Renewable Energy, Electric Vehicles, Diagnostics and Hygiene, products. Growth through diversification has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor