RCB to retire two jersey numbers as tribute to AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has decided to retire the special jersey of former Bangalore AB De Villiers and Chris Gayle. ABD sported the number 17 jersey for the franchise while Gayle wore jersey number 333.RCB will host the ‘unbox event’ on March 26, Sunday, at the Chinnaswamy stadium. The two stars will also be inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame during the event. Both players won many matches for the franchise and played a big part in making Royal Challengers Bangalore a global name in franchise cricket.

Last year the franchise announced that the two former RCB players will be inducted to the “Hall Of Fame” as Virat Kohli shared a special message for the players. “AB has truly changed the game of cricket with his innovation, brilliance, and sportsmanship which truly defines the RCB Play Bold philosophy,” said Virat Kohli. “It’s truly special for me to be doing this for both of you. We saw videos of how you have changed the way the IPL has been played over the years. Two people who have had a huge impact in IPL being where it is today; and RCB being where it is today,” he added. AB De Villiers joined RCB in 2011 and scored 4491 runs for them in 156 matches over 11 seasons. He scored two hundreds and 37 fifties for the franchise during his tenure. The Universe Boss, on the other hand, scored 3163 runs for RCB while playing for them from 2011 to 2017. In the meantime, he scored five centuries and 19 fifties for the franchise including his career-best T20 score of 175 against the Pune Warriors India in 2013.RCB will play their first home game against Mumbai Indians on March 2 which will kick start their 2023 season.