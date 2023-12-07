Lowenna Resort and Farmhouse’s Monumental 500 cr Investment in Gujarat, Enhancing Tourism and Local Economy

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 7: In a landmark development for Gujarat's tourism and local economy, Lowenna Resort and Farmhouse has announced a significant investment of 500 crore rupees in Mehmedabad, just 30 kilometers from Maninagar, as part of the Vibrant Summit 2024. This venture, spearheaded by partners Nileshbhai Patel, Chintubhai Patel (an NRI businessman with a company turnover of 1200 crore rupees), Tapanbhai Thakkar, and Alpeshbhai Patel, is poised to set a new benchmark in luxury travel and regional economic development.

This historic MOU with the Government of Gujarat was signed in the presence of notable dignitaries, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Tourism Minister Mudu Bhai Bera, Industrial Minister Balwant Sing Rajput, and Home Minister Harsh Bhai Sanghvi. A highlight of the event was the commendation from the MLA of Mehmedabad, Shri Arjunsinh Chauhan, who acknowledged the significance of this investment in his constituency.

Located strategically near Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Anand, Lowenna Resort and Farmhouse is set to be the largest of its kind in Gujarat. It will feature exclusive amenities like a golf course, theater, and a helipad, enhancing connectivity with helicopter services from Ahmedabad.

“We are thrilled about this new chapter and the positive impact it will bring to the community,” said Tapan Thakkar. “Our vision is to redefine luxury hospitality in Gujarat, blending comfort with economic growth.”

Lowenna Resort and Farmhouse stands as a testament to collaborative growth and luxury, promising to be a cornerstone in Gujarat's tourism landscape.

