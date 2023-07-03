LP Savani honoured as most trusted school chain at Times Business Award 2023

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 28: LP Savani Group of Schools, a reputed chain of educational institutes in Surat, has been felicitated at the esteemed Times Business Award 2023 held in the city. The Group has been recognised and awarded as the most trusted school chain in Surat.

The Award ceremony took place at Avadh Utopia in Surat on Sunday (June 18), where top organisations and individuals from the Diamond City were recognised and honoured for their outstanding achievements and contributions. The award winners were selected after extensive research and rigorous evaluation conducted by an independent research agency.

The awards were presented to the winners by noted Bollywood actor and celebrity guest Sonal Chauhan and Surat Mayor Hemali Boghawala.

Commenting on the prestigious award, Mr. Dharmendra Savani, (Vice Chairman)of LP Savani Group of Schools, said, “We are deeply honoured to be bestowed with the Times Business Award 2023 as the most trusted school chain. The award is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of our teachers who strive to deliver the best education to children and shape them as responsible and capable citizens. The award will serve as an inspiration for all of us to continue our commitment and work even harder in discharging our responsibility.”

Mr Dharmendra Savani, 39, has been shouldering the responsibility of LP Savani Group of Schools for many years. The institution has a proud tradition of delivering academic excellence in a safe, caring and nourishing environment. In addition to delivering excellent results, the institution is devoted to the holistic development of students by providing an enabling environment for pursuing various arts, sports, and other passions. The institution has come a long way under the leadership of Mr Dharmendra Savani, who is an avid sports lover, has completed the Mount Everest base camp expedition, and has a never-say-die spirit.

