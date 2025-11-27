LPU Rises to 187th in QS Asia Rankings 2026 as It Expands Global Research Footprint through High-Impact Scientific Platforms

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: Lovely Professional University (LPU) has achieved another milestone in global higher education by securing the 187th position in Asia and 7th among private universities in India in the prestigious QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026, announced by QS Quacquarelli Symonds. LPU now stands 17th among all government and private universities, marking a significant improvement from last year's 226th position in Asia and 27th in India.

LPU's impressive performance places it ahead of several leading institutions, including IIT Indore, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Dhanbad, IIT Mandi, IIT Patna, IIT Ropar and all NITs.

In the International Research Network (IRN) parameter, LPU has achieved an outstanding 56th rank in Asia and 5th in India, reflecting the university's strong global collaborations and growing research impact.

On this remarkable achievement, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU said "We are delighted to see LPU's steady progress in the QS Asia University Rankings. This success reflects our continuous commitment to research, innovation, and academic excellence. At LPU, we provide world-class infrastructure, advanced laboratories, and strong industry and international linkages that enable our students and faculty to engage in meaningful research and discovery."

The QS World University Rankings Asia 2026 assess universities on 11 key indicators, that includes Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty/student ratio, International Research Network, Citations per Paper, Papers Per Faculty, Staff with PhD, International Faculty, International Students, Inbound Exchange Students, Outbound Exchange Students.

As LPU continues to rise in global rankings, the university is simultaneously strengthening its research ecosystem through high-impact academic events and scientific collaborations. Recently, the School of Bioengineering and Biosciences at Lovely Professional University (LPU) convened an International Conference, "BIOINNOVATE: Bridging Science and Society for Sustainable Development Goals." The two-day event served as a pivotal global platform, bringing together eminent scientists, international academicians, industry leaders, and enthusiastic young researchers to drive dialogue on sustainable innovation and pioneering translational research in biotechnology.

The conference witnessed wide-ranging discussions led by distinguished experts, providing insights into healthcare innovation, precision diagnostics, sustainability-driven agriculture, and environmentally conscious technological advancements. Beyond scientific exchange, the event fostered collaboration and cultural harmony, with young scientists from across the world showcasing research that merges laboratory innovation with societal impact.

LPU continues to organise and collaborate on such purpose driven scientific platforms, bringing together global experts, premier research institutions, and interdisciplinary talent to address challenges of national and international importance.

