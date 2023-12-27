L&T bags major order in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi [India], December 27 : The construction arm of Larsen and Toubro has been chosen as the contractor to establish various systems related to renewable energy generation and utilities, for the Amaala project in the Red Sea region of Saudi Arabia, the company informed stock exchanges on Wednesday.

The "major" order it received is valued in the range of Rs 5,000-10,000 crore.

Amaala is an ultra-luxury destination set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve along Saudi Arabia's northwestern coast.

Spanning an area of 4,155 square kilometres, the project features pristine landscapes and diverse natural ecosystems, coupled with unique and intriguing heritage and local culture.

Once completed, this destination will have 25 hotels and 900 luxury residential villas, apartments and estate homes, along with high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness and recreational facilities.

The consortium of UAE's clean energy powerhouse, Masdar, and French Electricity utility EDF has signed the concession agreement for the fully integrated utility project with the developers of Amaala.

Larsen & Toubro has entered into an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement with the sponsors, EDF and Masdar.

The scope for power systems also involves biofuel based internal combustion engines, three Gas Insulated Substations, high voltage transmission lines and medium voltage distribution networks.

The scope for water systems involves constructing a 37 MLD Seawater Reverse Osmosis Plant, 6 MLD Sewage Treatment Plants, marine works including intake and outfall, tank farms, potable water network, wastewater network and treated sewage effluent network.

T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director and Sr Executive Vice President (Utilities), Larsen and Toubro said, "The award of this prestigious contract stands testimony to the synergistic strength of diverse offerings of L&T Construction in providing innovative solutions to customers keen on sustainable, clean and reliable electricity and water systems."

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational.

