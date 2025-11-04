L&T-BEL's 5th-Gen fighter alliance onboards Dynamatic Technologies as exclusive partner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : The consortium of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which is spearheading India's fifth-generation fighter aircraft (AMCA) programme, has announced the onboarding of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (DTL) as its exclusive partner for the project.

According to a statement issued by the consortium, the partnership will "combine DTL's global expertise in complex aerostructures and sub-systems manufacture for leading aerospace original equipment manufacturers, with L&T's engineering excellence and BEL's cutting-edge electronics expertise."

The collaboration is aimed at strengthening India's indigenous capabilities in advanced aerospace manufacturing. "This synergy brings unique strength to AMCA's development and boosts domestic capabilities in advanced aerospace manufacturing," the release stated.

Commenting on the development, Arun Ramchandani, Senior Vice President & Head, L&T Precision Engineering & Systems, said, "Adding Dynamatic Technologies as an exclusive partner to this consortium brings unmatched agility and precision to our mission. This partnership is as much about building a next-gen fighter jet as it is about redefining the Indian Aerospace industrial ecosystem."

Echoing similar sentiments, Udayant Malhoutra, CEO & Managing Director, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, said, "We have been at the forefront of building supersonic aircraft structures for the past three decades. Our pioneering legacy, combined with advanced engineering expertise of Larsen & Toubro, brings together a unique partnership with the capabilities required to deliver India's fifth-generation fighter aircraft."

L&T, a USD 30 billion Indian multinational, operates across multiple geographies with a focus on EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. Dynamatic Technologies, is a global engineering company specialising in high-precision design and manufacturing, with state-of-the-art facilities in Europe and India serving clients across six continents.

