New Delhi [India], June 8 : L&T Finance Holdings on Thursday recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2022-23.

The decision was taken at the Board of Directors meeting held on Thursday.

If approved by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be credited to investors within 30 days after the meeting.

A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings.

