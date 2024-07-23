L&T Finance Ltd. is Now Great Place To Work Certified

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in the country, has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India.

The certification, awarded by the Great Place to Work Institute, is a hallmark of LTF's commitment to creating a workplace culture that is built on credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The certification is based on the feedback of LTF employees based on their experiences.

Commenting on the occasion, Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO of LTF, said, "I am happy to announce that we have received this prestigious recognition, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, who consistently strive to make LTF a better place to work every day. We are grateful for their contributions, and we are proud to be recognised as a 'Great Place To Work', which reflects our dedication to our employees and the values of Ambition, Pride, Discipline, and Integrity. LTF is committed to creating a workplace culture that is welcoming, supportive, and empowering, and one where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to contribute and grow."

Nilesh Dange, Chief Human Resources Officer of LTF said, "This achievement underscores our continuous dedication to creating a workplace that fosters growth, development, and well-being for all employees. At LTF, we are continuing to invest in our people and culture, thereby driving excellence in business. This recognition also highlights our dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion, promoting employee engagement, and developing talent. We are proud of this recognition and will continue to aim for excellence in all aspects of our Company."

The 'Great Place To Work' Certification recognises LTF's strengths in several areas:

Credibility: Employees have unwavering confidence in LTF's values, mission, and commitment to excellence due to transparent communication practices, demonstrated competence, and unwavering integrity.

Respect: Employees feel respected, valued, and trusted by their leaders and colleagues and are empowered to take ownership of their work, share their ideas, and contribute to the Company's success.

Fairness: Employees see the Company as committed towards fairness and equity in all aspects of its operations.

Pride: Employees take pride in being part of a Company that is driven by values and is dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of its customers, employees, and communities.

Camaraderie: Employees see a strong sense of camaraderie as the foundation of a successful and fulfilling work environment.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) (www.ltfs.com), formerly known as L&T Finance Holdings Ltd., (LTFH) is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated 'AAA' the highest credit rating for NBFCs by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has been certified as a Great Place To Work® and has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - "Digital Sakhi"- which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally enabled, Retail finance company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust Retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scale while keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the Company's strategic roadmap - Lakshya 2026. The Company has around 2.4 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.

