L&T Technology Services establishes Digital Twin Practice in collaboration with Microsoft and Bentley Systems

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced that it has launched a next-generation IoT-based engineering practice on Digital Twins for manufacturing and industrial sectors.

LTTS has collaborated with Microsoft and Bentley Systems to establish a Center of Excellence (CoE) that will address and accelerate the Digital Twin and Digital Thread requirements of new-age manufacturing companies.

Microsoft Azure's scalable and secure platform provides the tech backbone to support global organizations seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions. Azure Digital Twins uses IoT spatial intelligence to create a digital representation of physical environments, thereby gaining insight to drive better products, optimize operations and costs as well as create greater customer experiences.

By combining mechanical 3D simulation models with real control system logic, LTTS has been able to devise and create highly interconnected and dynamic digital twins for many manufacturers across the globe.

The CoE, based in Chennai, India, will provide an opportunity for global customers to experience, experiment and build a digital replica of their physical entities in the Manufacturing, Automotive, Industrial & Consumer Products, Medical & Healthcare, Plant Engineering, and Aerospace segments, all of which are at the forefront of leveraging digital twin capabilities. It will utilize new-age digital engineering driven technologies such as AI & ML, Multiphysics Simulation, Data Analytics, and physical assets.

Bentley Systems, a leader in engineering software that supports organizations to design, build, and operate critical infrastructure assets, offers engineering applications across industries, such as roads, buildings, plants for the manufacturing sector. Bentley's iTwin platform provides an open, secure and scalable platform-as-a-services. The Bentley iTwin platform will serve as the foundation for LTTS to develop robust infrastructure digital twin solutions. Bentley is committed to the development of an ecosystem of software application providers developing solutions that are open and interoperable with both Bentley technology and third-party offerings.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board at L&T Technology Services said, "Using simulation and digital twins, LTTS has been helping manufacturers infuse smartness in their critical day-to-day operations. With our engineering capabilities, we support companies to review, assess, and map the performance of their operational model and identify areas to improve efficiency and automation. The establishment of a dedicated Digital Twin practice in collaboration with Microsoft and Bentley Systems emphasizes our steadfast commitment to bridge the gap between virtual and physical worlds."

Venkat Krishnan, Executive Director, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India said, "We are pleased to collaborate with an engineering services leader like LTTS for their newly established Digital Twin Center of Excellence, utilizing Microsoft Azure along with Bentley Systems. This collaboration is important to the success of our joint vision of building intelligent enterprises and accelerating innovation, while reducing operating costs with advanced predictive monitoring and analytics."

Adam Klatzkin, Vice President, iTwin platform, at Bentley Systems said, "We are pleased to partner with LTTS as they build a digital twin practice with the Bentley iTwin platform at its core. In doing so, LTTS joins a growing ecosystem of developers building digital twin applications on the Bentley iTwin platform, showcasing what they have built, and offering professional services to support clients with their development efforts."

