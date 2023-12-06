LTIMindtree Ranks Second in Overall Customer Satisfaction in Whitelane Research's 2023 IT Sourcing Study for Germany

BusinessWire India

Munich [Germany]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced that it has been ranked second in customer satisfaction in the 2023 IT Sourcing Study for Germany, by Whitelane Research, a leading independent organization uniquely focused on IT sourcing studies on trends and satisfaction across Europe. LTIMindtree's overall customer satisfaction score of 80% is well above the industry average of 74%.

All LTIMindtree customers surveyed for the study affirmed that they were satisfied with the company. Specifically, LTIMindtree ranked first on service delivery quality and second on transformative innovation. LTIMindtree was also one of the only two companies with 5% or more above the average score across all four KPIs namely, transformative innovation, account management, service delivery and price level.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said, "We are thankful to our valued customers for their continued trust and partnership with us. This recognition reinforces our commitment to enabling our clients derive greater value while delivering business excellence in the region. As enterprises in Germany continue to enhance their client centricity, sustainability, and efficiency - we remain firmly focused on helping our customers stay competitive and agile."

The study, comprising more than 245 participants from the top IT spending organizations in the Germany region, has evaluated over 700 unique IT sourcing relationships and 800 cloud sourcing relationships. 28 IT service providers and 12 cloud providers have been assessed and ranked based on the opinion of their clients.

Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research Europe at Whitelane Research, said, "With over 85% of its clients being satisfied or very satisfied and none of its clients being unsatisfied, LTIMindtree is truly an exceptional performer in Germany based on our independent, representative research on IT Services in the region."

Survey Methodology:

Whitelane interviews sourcing executives (CIOs/CFOs or their direct reports) about their plans and their opinions on service providers. The studies are conducted across Europe and provide a comprehensive overview of the IT provider landscape in each country. The survey shows the main IT sourcing trends, evaluates and ranks the leading IT and cloud providers based on key performance indicators and by segment, and analyses trends in outsourcing and governance.

The 2023 Germany IT Sourcing Study covers more than 700 unique IT sourcing relationships held by over 245 participants of the top IT spending organisations in Germany.

