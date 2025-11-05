M 4 Music’s ‘Suni Suni Raaten’ Touches Hearts — AJ & Priya Shukla Shine in Lead Roles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5:The renowned Bollywood music label M 4 Music has officially launched its latest music video “Suni Suni Raaten” on November 5, produced under the banner of ADPDZ Films. Within hours of its release, the soulful song began receiving immense appreciation from audiences for its emotional depth, visuals, and melodious composition.

The music video features AJ and Priya Shukla in lead roles, bringing alive the emotions of love and longing through heartfelt performances. Directed by S. Joshi, the video is praised for its cinematic appeal and engaging storytelling. The beautiful music is composed by Harsh Xmith, sung by Vinay Aditya, and written by lyricist Yuvraj Ranaji.

Speaking to the media, lead actor AJ expressed his gratitude, saying, “The audience's love is my biggest motivation to keep creating and performing. Their support inspires me to continue my journey in the entertainment world.”

Actress Priya Shukla shared her excitement about the project, stating, “I'm truly overwhelmed by the audience's response. Shooting this song was an amazing experience, and I'm thankful to our director S. Joshi and the entire production team for their constant support and positivity on set.”

Co-Producer Laxman Singh Rajput, a well-known name in Bollywood who has produced several films and music videos, added, “From pre-production to release, everything went seamlessly. I'm confident that Suni Suni Raaten will deeply connect with audiences across India.”

The project also features strong technical and creative support from an experienced crew, including DOP Ashok Saroj, Editor Veer Prasad, Assistant Director SSayana Khan, Production Head Pintu Singh, Dress Designer Priti Sharma, and Make-up Artist Arjun Singh. Post-production was handled by Shakuntalam Studio, with Hair Stylist Sazida Sayyed and Casting Director Swati Singh ensuring a polished final output.

The video also stars Amar Gaurav, Sanjana Sani, and Alfiya Khan in supporting roles, with special thanks extended to Sushil Gupta and Dr P. Kumar for their contributions.

With its touching music, captivating visuals, and heartfelt performances, Suni Suni Raaten stands out as one of M 4 Music's most promising releases this season — a perfect blend of emotion, melody, and cinematic artistry.

Click Here to watch the Music Video

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.