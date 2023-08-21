Mad Over Donuts Honours India's Unsung Heroes in a Heart-Warming Independence Day Campaign

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: This Independence Day, Mad Over Donuts (MOD), India's beloved gourmet donut brand, embarked on a heartwarming journey to celebrate the true essence of heroism by recognizing and appreciating Unsung Heroes from across the nation. The campaign, aimed at acknowledging individuals who have made significant contributions to society, culminated in a touching tribute that resonated with audiences nationwide.

Mad Over Donuts took a unique approach by showcasing the stories of ten remarkable individuals who have selflessly dedicated their lives to uplifting their communities and making a lasting impact. From educators and environmental activists to social workers and animal welfare enthusiasts, these unsung heroes exemplify the spirit of determination and compassion that India stands for.

Through its social media channels and the hashtag #UnsungHeroes, Mad Over Donuts shared the inspiring stories of these remarkable individuals, highlighting their dedication and sacrifices. Lakshmi Narayan, who has been undertaking street-cleaning drives in Delhi for over 3 years; Pushpa N M, a scribe who has helped thousands of students with disabilities complete their exams; Pragya Singh, founder of the Atijeevan Foundation for survivors of acid attacks; Professor Saji Varghese, whose start-up has been making straws out of coconut leaves; and Yash Sharma, who defied societal norms to embrace his authentic self and founded @officialhumansofqueer, are among the many heroes featured in this campaign, representing a diverse range of causes that touch countless lives.

To express gratitude and appreciation for these Unsung Heroes, Mad Over Donuts offered a heartwarming gesture-a month of free donuts as a token of recognition for their exceptional contributions. Additionally, the company organised a captivating social media contest, inviting the audience to share their own unsung hero stories. Participants were encouraged to follow @madoverdonuts, share the impact their unsung hero has had in their lives, tag the heroes, and nominate three friends for a chance to win exciting prizes.

"It's the untiring efforts and unwavering spirit of individuals like these that truly make our country shine. Our Unsung Heroes campaign is a small step to acknowledge their selflessness and celebrate their impact," said Tarak Bhattacharya, Executive Director and CEO at Mad Over Donuts.

The response to the campaign has been overwhelming, with participants pouring in their touching stories and showing their gratitude to the Unsung Heroes who have touched their lives. The campaign has not only shed light on these extraordinary individuals but has also encouraged a wave of positivity and unity among the online community.

Mad Over Donuts remains committed to fostering a sense of togetherness and appreciation for the real-life heroes who may not always make headlines but whose impact is felt far and wide. This Independence Day campaign is a testament to the brand's dedication to making a meaningful difference in society. As a salute to their invaluable service and dedication, the brand also distributed donuts and sweet treats to firefighters across 3 fire stations in Mumbai.

For more information about the Unsung Heroes campaign and the uplifting stories that unfolded, visit Mad Over Donuts' official social media pages.

