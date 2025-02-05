Madhish Parikh from India bags BRICS and SCO Young Leaders Award in Russia

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 5: The founding Director of BRICS Youth Alliance, Madhish Parikh, was bestowed with the "BRICS and SCO Young Leaders Award" in the category of Best Young Social Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 by the Academy of Youth Diplomacy and the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan in Kazan, Russia.

Participants from 13 countries nominated their work across categories for the various awards. The countries included Brazil, China, Ethiopia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, South Africa, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the UAE.

The jury received over 400 applications, including from entrepreneurs, media influencers, researchers, and environmental activists.

Madhish Parikh was among 10 global young leaders who was rewarded with the "BRICS and SCO Young Leaders Award" for his projects that aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and for actively engaging young people in public activities in the field of healthcare and disaster relief.

Speaking on the occasion, Parikh said, "The most impressive thing for me on this award is this initiative. It is just not about to receive the award, but to be with all those people who have the will and desire to work in the BRICS agenda and believe in BRICS. It gives inspiration and a vision to work on international cooperation and youth diplomacy. I am inspired by the projects of other young people who work in the country and it gives me an opportunity to network. It is a very powerful platform that brings people like we together."

Dilbar Sadykova, Chairperson of the Academy of Youth Diplomacy said, "BRICS and SCO Young Leaders Award was held in Kazan for the second time. The projects initiated by young people from the BRICS and SCO have enormous potential and they make more than 65% of the world's population."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor