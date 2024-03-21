Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital Organized a Bike Rally on the Occasion of International Women's Day 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 21: Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, a prominent pediatric and maternity hospital in Delhi, hosted a bike rally to create awareness and uniquely celebrate International Women's Day. Over 200 bikers, including both women and men, participated and shared their experiences which inspired them to learn to bike. Men bikers also came forward in support of Women's Day.

Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital came forward with this Bike Rally on Delhi roads to be aware of the need to make inclusion in society. If a woman can bring a new life to this world and nurture then women can also come forward at the front seat of the vehicle to ride her life.

Dr. Prashant Vashistha, Vice President Operations, Regional Director (Delhi-NCR), Rainbow Children's Hospital, said, "The mindset that women can't ride a bike is now a past story, Women are bringing multifold changes to society. This is the time to celebrate and inspire through this bike rally, we are happy to contribute towards the Inclusive India mission.''

Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Delhi:

Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital & BirthRight offers a full spectrum of world-class Pediatric and Maternity diagnostic and treatment services. It has fully equipped NICU and PICU facilities and highly advanced infrastructure with up-to-date technology.

