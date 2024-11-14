Madhya Pradesh Governor Hon. Shri Mangubhai C. Patel bestowed the World Book of Records Certificates in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14: Madhya Pradesh Governor Hon. Shri Mangubhai C. Patel honored social workers who have done excellent work in the field of medicine. Chairman and CEO of World Book of Records Santosh Shukla said that the International Excellence Award Ceremony was organized by the World Book of Records, UK, in Indore. In this prestigious ceremony, distinguished personalities from all over the world were awarded international awards and World Book of Records honors for their extraordinary contribution.

On this occasion, representatives of HM King Charles III and Deputy Lieutenant of London, Shri Simon N. Owens DL, Justice V.K. Shukla, Madhya Pradesh High Court, and many other dignitaries were present. Spiritual Guru Param Pujya Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji from London, Collector Ashish Singh IAS, Chancellor of Renaissance University Shri Swapnil Kothari and prominent educationist Prof. Dr. Rajiv Sharma were present as the guests.

In the ceremony, Governor Hon’ble Shri Mangubhai C. Patel felicitated 10 eminent persons associated with Late Smt. Manorama Shukla and Late Shri Trijugi Narayan Shukla namely Vaidya Shri Brahmadev Tripathi, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Dr. Basant Lunia- Contribution in Medical Field, Dr. Sumeet Shukla- Contribution in Medical Field, Dr. Awadhesh Gupta- Contribution in Medical Field, Dr. Savita Rani M- Contribution in Jal Yoga Field, Shri Sunil Tiwari and Dr. Brajbala Tiwari, Contribution in Medical Field, Colonel Pratul Thapliyal, Commanding Officer, 128 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Ecology, Rajputana Rifles – Indian Army, Dr. Lalit Soni, Contribution in Astrology Field, Dr. Vivek Vyas, Contribution in the Medical Field.

Prominent personalities from 10 countries, including the USA, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Nepal, Dubai, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Romania, Canada, Mauritius and 25 states of India, participated in this special event. All of them have been included in the World Book of Records for their extraordinary achievements. This award ceremony was organized with the objective of recognizing and encouraging personalities who have made inspirational contributions to society.

Santosh Shukla, Advocate, Supreme Court, expressed gratitude to the guests who attended the event.

