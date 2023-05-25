Madverse joins forces with Lost Stories Academy to help aspiring students achieve success in the independent music scene

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 25: Madverse, a pioneering one-stop digital platform that specializes in all things music, from music collaboration to distribution to promotion, and more, has collaborated with Lost Stories Academy, India's premier Electronic Music Production and DJ School. This partnership will prove instrumental in advancing Madverse's mission of democratizing the independent music scene and enabling artists to claim control over their creations. At the same time, this coming-together will also aid the students of the Academy to experience Madverse's array of services including a masterclass on music distribution and label services, as well as their comprehensive and all-integrated dashboard.

Addressing this strategic tie-up, Rohan Jain, the CEO and founder, Madverse, said, "Since day one, we have been committed to empowering independent music artists and this tie-up is a huge testament to our efforts. Lost Stories is a reputed name across the music circuit and it is a privilege to partner with them and help up-and-coming artists find their voice and gain a solid footing in the music industry. I frankly believe that knowledge and education are the cornerstones to a promising career across any artistic domain. And, through this association, we are simplifying the learning curve for aspiring musicians and helping them attain success in the music industry".

The spokesperson for Lost Stories Academy, Prayag Mehta said," We are elated to collaborate with Madverse, a brand that has stirred so much uproar in the industry in very little time. Our students will now stand the chance to benefit from Madverse's offerings. This will help them gain a deep insight into the world of independent music and charting a successful career down that lane."

Madverse intends to pave the road for further such collaborations in the future and instill the spirit of independence in students as they proceed to etch a lucrative artistic career. The company aims to carve a high-growth professional trajectory and add value wherever possible during their journey.

At the heart of Madverse's mission lies the goal of building a thriving, interconnected community of independent artists on a global scale. Through their next-gen platform, the company provides independent artists with access to top-of-the-line technology and resources, thereby, enabling them to earn their true value while fostering collaboration and cross-promotion within the artistic community. The new-age brand believes that by creating a dynamic ecosystem that enables independent artists to connect directly with fans from all corners of the world while seamlessly releasing their music and earning revenue, it can help foster a more vibrant, equitable, and sustainable music industry.

Madverse has on-boarded over 350+ artists organically on its platform without any significant media outreach since its Beta launch held in February 2023.

Lost Stories Academy (LSA) is a premier music education and DJing school founded by India's most prominent electronic acts, Lost Stories. Lost Stories Academy is where artists innovate and collaborate and where artistic and cultural diversity is embraced and celebrated. The creme de la creme faculty has helped 450+ students take a step closer to living their dreams. LSA alumni have landed international label deals and performed at the best venues in the country.

