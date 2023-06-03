Maharashtra: Bajaj Finserv to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : Bajaj Finserv Ltd on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra, to develop Rs 5000 crore projects in Pune, one of the largest financial services investments in the country.

The MoU was signed by Harshdeep Kamble, Industry Secretary, Government of Maharashtra and S Sreenivasan, Chief Financial Officer, Bajaj Finserv, in the presence of Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv.

Speaking on the occasion, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said, "We welcome the investment that Bajaj Finserv is making in the state of Maharashtra. We are proud of Bajaj group's association with Maharashtra and will provide all the necessary support for the development of this project."

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, said, "We believe that growth should not come at the cost of the environment. Thus, in line with our ESG focus, the project is planned as a sustainable development one that meets the highest global standards of certifications with green solutions and a net-zero approach. We thank the government of Maharashtra for the continued support of our Group. Pune is and will continue to be a significant part of Bajaj Finserv's growth journey."

The Bajaj Finserv Campus is planned as an iconic landmark in Pune and will house Bajaj Finserv's world-class workspaces. The project is expected to create 40,000 jobs and continue to develop Pune as a financial centre, the statement mentioned.

Work on the project will commence in 2023 and envisions state-of-the-art connectivity and facilities for business. The development will have a positive impact, both socially and economically, as it will create new jobs and business opportunities for partners, vendors, suppliers and contractors in and around Pune, as well as globally, the statement added.

