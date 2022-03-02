Maharashtra Governor honored Yogesh Joshi Rapid Organic with Trendsetters 2022 Award

Yogesh Joshi was bestowed with the Trendsetters 2022 award for his contribution in organic farming and organic products. Yogesh Joshi was given this award on February 24, 2022 by the honorable Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.

Our diet plays an important role in keeping us healthy and fit and it is about having not just a lean or toned figure but also a strong immunity system. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have become more cautious about our health because of which now we give more attention to what we eat and this has increased our inclination towards organic food.

Organic food is healthy and harmless because chemical fertilizers and pesticides aren't used while cultivating it but we should also do a little bit of research while choosing the company from which we should purchase organic food items.

, the Rajasthan-based Indian firm, is one such company which has emerged as the leading producer, processor and supplier of organic food items. The directors of the company are Yogesh Joshi and Aruna Joshi and with the vision of providing the society with chemical and pesticide free food, they both started Rapid Organic in Sanchore, Jalore in Rajasthan. The company started its operations in year 2010 and since then it has been quite aggressive in promoting organic farming among farmers as they started with a team of just 7 farmers but now they have a huge team of 12K farmers.

However, it was not easy for Yogesh Joshi and his team to convince farmers to change their way of farming. By imparting proper knowledge to them and by providing premium rates to farmers for their produce, a bond of trust and cooperation has developed between the firm and farmers. Over the years, Rapid Organic has made a pretty big impact in the lives of its clients by providing them with IPM (Integrated Pest Management) and PR-free (Pesticide Residue-free) organic food products of great quality at a reasonable price which has helped them in earning the trust and loyalty of the customers.

On the other hand, Yogesh Joshi has ensured that organic farming is also beneficial for farmers and they get higher prices for their crops considering the fact that they have made extra efforts in order to grow the crops in this manner. Other than improving the financial condition of farmers, Rapid Organic has also helped them in gaining expertise in organic farming and becoming an entrepreneur. The importance that Yogesh Joshi and his company gave to farmers can be understood by the fact that they leave no stone unturned in making their motto, "Organic Business with Farmers Happiness" come true.

Rapid Organic has various certifications such as EU, USDA, NOP, NPOP, JAS & COR which further strengthens the belief of customers that they provide completely organic and genuine products. What's more, the company has also won many awards both at the state and national level - International Glory Award 2021, Naryani Nam Award 2021, Direct Farmer Linkage award 2019, India SME 100 Award 2019, Jaivik India Award 2018 and many others.

Yogesh Joshi has also won many awards and recognitions from both state and central governments for his immense contribution in the field of organic farming including the "Organic India Excellence Award for Direct Farmer Linkage 2018" which was presented to him by the then Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Radha Mohan Singh and one of the top 100 MSME for SME Award by Shri Nitin Gadkari, the then Minister of MSME, in 2019.

We sincerely hope that Yogesh Joshi and his team keep on doing the good work and expand in future in order to cater the needs of the big customer base.

