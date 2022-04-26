Maharashtra Petrol-Diesel Price: Petrol costs Rs 123/ltr in Parbhani, check out rates in other cities

State-owned oil companies have issued fresh rates for petrol-diesel. Fuel prices released at 6 am in the national market are still stable today. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices in the country remained stable for the 20th consecutive day today. Earlier, on April 6, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise each in the country. Since then, petrol-diesel prices in the country have remained stable.

According to the latest rates released by petroleum marketing company Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), petrol prices in Mumbai, the country's financial capital, are currently fixed at Rs 120.51 per liter. Diesel is stable at Rs 104.77 per liter. In Delhi, the country's capital, petrol is being sold at Rs 105.41 per liter. Diesel is being sold at Rs 96.67 per liter.

According to the prices released by Indian Oil, the price of petrol in Port Blair is Rs 91.45 per liter. In Parbhani, Maharashtra, petrol is being sold at Rs 123.47 per liter. Petrol is priced at Rs 105.41 in Delhi. Oil companies had hiked prices 14 times in a row since March 22. The rise in petrol-diesel prices in the country has taken a break in the last few days. As a result, petrol and diesel became costlier by Rs 10.20. At present, international crude oil prices are rising again. Therefore, the country is expected to start the petrol-diesel price hike season once again.

Cities Petrol rates (per liter) Diesel rates (per liter)

Mumbai Rs 120.51 Rs 104.77

Pune Rs 120.60 Rs 103.28

Nashik Rs 120.02 Rs 102.73

Parbhani Rs 123.51 Rs 106.08

Aurangabad Rs 120.63 Rs 103.32

Kolhapur Rs 120.64 Rs 103.35

Nagpur Rs 121.03 Rs 103.73