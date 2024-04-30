MAHE Celebrates Special Convocation for Conferment of Honorary Doctorate to K. V. Kamath

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], April 30: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Deemed to be University, one of India's leading research-focused educational institutions, held a special convocation for conferring an honorary doctorate to K. V. Kamath, Chairman of National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) & Chairman of Jio Financial Services Ltd. on Monday, 29 April 2024. The ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries like Vasanti R Pai, Trustee, MAHE Trust, Dr Ranjan R. Pai, President, MAHE Trust & Chairman, MEMG, Bengaluru, Dr H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, Lt Gen (Dr) M.D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd.), Vice Chancellor of MAHE, Dr Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Mangalore, Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru, Dr P Giridhar Kini, Registrar of MAHE among other senior officials of MAHE Trust, Board of Management, and Academic Council.

K. V. Kamath, currently serving as the Chairman of National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) & Chairman of Jio Financial Services Ltd., is a visionary leader and pioneer in the field of banking and finance. His contributions have not only transformed industries in India but have also had an impact on the global financial landscape, setting new benchmarks for the industry. His remarkable trajectory - previously serving as Chairman of the New Development Bank (NDB) and Chairman of ICICI Bank - marked by exemplary leadership, strategic acumen, and innovation, is a testament to his academic and administrative excellence. Beyond his professional achievements, Kamath is deeply committed to social responsibility and sustainable development. He has been instrumental in promoting inclusive growth, environmental sustainability, and corporate social responsibility practices throughout his career.

Dr H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE said, "Today, MAHE takes immense pride in recognizing the exceptional contributions of Mr K. V. Kamath. His leadership and vision align perfectly with MAHE's mission to foster innovation in young leaders. This honorary doctorate signifies the profound impact Mr Kamath has had, and we are confident his example will continue to inspire our students to pursue excellence in their chosen fields. Congratulations to Mr Kamath on this well-deserved honour."

Lt Gen (Dr) M.D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd.), Vice Chancellor of MAHE said, "On behalf of the entire MAHE community, it is my distinct honour to confer this honorary doctorate upon K. V. Kamath. His remarkable achievements serve as an inspiration to our students and faculty alike. We are confident that Mr Kamath's insights and experiences will continue to shape future leaders and contribute to positive change in the world. We are delighted to welcome him to the esteemed company of MAHE's honorary doctorates."

Speaking on the recognition, Mr Kamath said, "Receiving this honorary doctorate from MAHE is a humbling recognition that I cherish deeply. It is my honor to stand here in the institute I have admired for so long. The institute serves as a tribute to creative thinking of Dr TMA Pai who thought of establishing an educational institution in the era when there were just handful of institutes. Throughout my career, I have strived to put India's institutions on the global map and to advocate for sustainable development and being acknowledged by such a respected institution as MAHE motivates me even further. This recognition is not just for me, but for everyone who has collaborated with me on this journey. This is a tremendous honour, and I am grateful for the trust that MAHE has placed in me."

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal an Institution of Eminence, Deemed to be University, is a self-financing Higher Educational institution which started its operations in 1953 by establishing the first self-financing medical college, KMC Manipal, as Public Private collaboration model. Over the years various institutions have been added and finally in 1993 June, these group of institutions have been declared as a Deemed to be University by the Govt. of India. The excellent track record in academics, infrastructure and research contributions and its standing in the national and international rankings, culminated in it being declared as an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University (IoE) by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, in October 2020. Presently MAHE Manipal offers 300+ programmes in 30+ streams which includes undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels at its four campuses in India and one overseas campus. It has about 35000 students on its rolls. MAHE Manipal, as an IoE, is committed to provide quality higher education at affordable cost and contribute in increasing the gross enrolment rate ratio in higher education.

