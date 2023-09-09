Mahesh Bhatt Daler Mehndi at Special Screening of Punjabi Film "MASTANEY" Organized by Shining Sun Studios & Pehchaan Show on Sikhs

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Juhu (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: On the 3rd of September, a memorable event unfolded as esteemed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Team of Talk Show Pehchaan, in collaboration with the Young Progressive Sikh Forum Patiala (YPSF), came together to host a special screening of the Punjabi film "MASTANEY."

The event took place at the Juhu PVR at 6:00 pm and was attended by luminaries from the world of cinema and Sikhism, making it a remarkable evening dedicated to the spirit of Sikhs and Sikhism.

The star-studded gathering included the esteemed starcast of the film "MASTANEY," featuring Tarsem Jassar, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Daler Mehandi, and Manpreet Johal. Their presence added to the excitement and grandeur of the event.

Mahesh Bhatt is a renowned filmmaker and a stalwart in the Indian entertainment industry. As he hosted a Show on Sikhs” Pehchaan” he decided to host the team of Film Mastaney which is on Sikhs and Sikhism in mumbai to show his love and support for Sikhs and Sikhism .

Dr. Prabhleen Singh, President of the Young Progressive Sikh Forum (YPSF), graced the occasion, emphasizing the significance of this special screening in promoting Sikh culture and heritage. Vinay Bhardwaj, representing Shining Sun Studios producer of Show Pehchaan , was also present, underlining the collaborative efforts of the entertainment industry to support and showcase Punjabi cinema.

The special screening of "MASTANEY" dedicated to the harmonious blend of culture and cinema, reinforcing the rich tapestry of Sikhism and the vibrancy of Punjabi cinema.

