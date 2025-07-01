Mahindra reports 18% growth in SUV's and 14% overall growth in June (YoY)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : In the automotive segment, Mahindra recorded total vehicle sales of 78,969 units, marking a 14 per cent increase over June 2024.

A major highlight was the SUV segment, where the company sold 47,306 units in the domestic market a strong 18 per cent year-on-year growth.

Including exports, Mahindra sold 48,329 utility vehicles in total. The company also reported 20,575 domestic commercial vehicle sales, contributing to the overall growth.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra's Automotive Division, expressed satisfaction with the performance, stating, "In June, we achieved SUV sales of 47,306 units, a growth of 18 per cent, and total vehicle sales of 78,969 units, a 14 per cent growth compared to the same month last year. The quarter ended on a very positive note for us, marking the highest quarter ever for SUVs."

In the Farm Equipment Business (FEB), Mahindra sold 51,769 tractors in the domestic market, reflecting a 13 per cent growth compared to 45,888 units in June 2024.

Total tractor sales, including exports, stood at 53,392 units, up from 47,319 last year. Exports grew by 13 per cent, with 1,623 tractors sold internationally in June 2025.

Veejay Nakra, President of the Farm Equipment Business, attributed the growth to positive rural factors.

"With better long-term rainfall departure this month, land preparation activities are well supported for the upcoming Kharif season. Record foodgrain production, especially rice, wheat, pulses, coupled with various Government initiatives to improve farmer income, are expected to augur well for tractor demand in the coming months. In the export market, we have sold 1,623 tractors, a growth of 13 per cent over last year," he said.

With rising sales across both business divisions, Mahindra has had a robust start to FY26. The company remains optimistic about continued growth, supported by strong market demand and favourable economic conditions.

