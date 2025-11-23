Mahindra showcases new alternate fuel tractor range at Agrovision 2025 in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 : Mahindra & Mahindra on Sunday showcased a range of alternative fuel tractors and technologies at Agrovision 2025 in Nagpur.

The event was attended by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development.

Mahindra presented its latest innovations in sustainable tractor technology, including a CNG/CBG tractor based on the Yuvo Tech+ platform capable of running on Compressed Natural Gas, Compressed Biogas, or dual fuel (Diesel-CNG), the company said in a release on Sunday.

The company also introduced an ethanol flex fuel tractor engine able to operate on ethanol derived from sugarcane, maize, crop residue, and other farm-based sources. Additionally, the electric tractor, built on Mahindra's lightweight OJA platform, offers improved torque, efficiency, and fast-charging capability.

Developed at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai, these technologies reflect the company's expertise in advanced engine innovation and its commitment to sustainable solutions in farm mechanisation.

Commenting on the new showcases, Veejay Nakra - President, Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "Our presence at Agrovision 2025 underscores this commitment as we showcase innovative tractors and technologies that will shape the future of Indian agriculture, aligned with the Government of India's vision toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070."

The company further added in the release that achieving net-zero emissions requires embracing alternative fuel technologies like CNG, Electric, CBG, ethanol, biofuel, and isobutyl, which can help create a long-term sustainable pathway to promote a long-term sustainable future for India.

Mahindra continues to lead the way in driving positive change with reliable and accessible mechanisation solutions across India's growing agri sector, the release added.

Over the last few years, Mahindra has showcased a range of alternative fuel tractor technologies, like a CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) tractor, a CBG (Compressed Biogas) tractor and other pioneering clean technologies to reduce emissions and lower operating costs for farmers in India and the world.

