Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture Announces Youth Fellowship Program 2024-25

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) is thrilled to announce its sixth annual Youth Fellowship Program 2024-25. This prestigious program is designed to equip young graduates with leadership skills, ignite their entrepreneurial spirit, and provide them with invaluable networking opportunities. By participating in this program, Youth will gain the necessary skills and inspiration to embark on their professional journey and adapt to today's fast-changing world.

The MCCIA Youth Fellowship Program is a unique initiative devised to provide selected candidates with unique blend of opportunities for personal and professional development. A combination of activities such as mentorships, training programs, networking activities, and on-the-job training aims to enrich these fellows with in-depth knowledge of various industry sectors. The fellows will also get to hone skills in intricate domains and interact with experienced professionals and industry executives.

Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) is one of the premier industry associations in India, which has delivered honorable service for 9 decades to promote trade, investment, and economic development in the state of Maharashtra. Founded in 1934, the MCCIA plays an important role in representing the interests of entrepreneurs and creating harmony between industry, government, and other stakeholders.

Fellows from previous batches have excelled working in various fields, of which a few are:

Prachi Shevgaonkar, currently serving as the Founder and CEO of Cool The Globe App, has demonstrated impeccable entrepreneurial and leadership skills picked up during her time at the Chamber. Furthermore, Disha Janrao has taken on the role of Brand Consultant at Amazon, showcasing her expertise in brand management at a leading organization. Anubhav Kedia, another Fellow, now holds the position of Chief Architect at caD.i Consultants besides running his own company. Lastly, Riddhi Sanghvi has taken up a managerial role as Assistant Manager at Sanghvi Quality Products Pvt Ltd, making astounding progress through her career in the family-owned enterprise.

This program promises to be a chance to gain a year of all-round, multifaceted experience to prepare for further education, a managerial career or your own business.

Deadline for Applications - 25th April 2024

To apply for the MCCIA Youth Fellowship Program 2024-25

Click on the Link - https://forms.gle/4hd8B39d3cHmsWC26

Who Can Apply:

* Graduates

* Postgraduates with 0 to 2 years of work experience

Selection Process:

* CV + Assignment Screening

* First interview call - Primary phone call involving introduction and interaction with the candidate

* Group discussion - This discussion will involve current and engaging topics aimed at stimulating candidates' thought processes and eliciting articulate responses

* Interview with the Director General of MCCIA

