Maiden Forgings Limited gets registered with the Ordinance factory board as approved supplier on the path to fulfill its B2G & Global Ambitions

New Delhi [India], April 30: Maiden Forgings Limited, based out of Delhi, NCR is aggressively marketing its products in domestic and international markets. It has been a conventional manufacturing business in the steel and engineering sector, but since one year post its listing with BSE SME, it is extending its market reach by tapping the potential of B2G, B2C & Global markets.

Recently, Maiden added another feather to its cap by getting registered as a supplier to the Ordinance Factory Board (OFB), Kolkata on 4th April 2024 through Centralized Vendor Registration Certificate. The certificate allows the company to participate in the tendering process for the supply of material requirements of the OFB, Kolkata as an eligible Contender, as well as, the company is now eligible to participate in the tenders of any OFB across India for the supplies, and if company fulfills all other general conditions for the supply than the company automatically gets in the certified supplier list of other OFBs as and when the company passes the tender, it doesn't needs any further approvals. The company is very positive that soon it would start it supplies to the OFB, thus marking its entry into the B2B market segment.

Another news coming from the company is its successful exhibition at the Wire & Tube Fair, Dusseldorf, Germany. The Fair is one of the biggest in the steel industry and is held once in every 2 years. Maiden Forgings exhibited in it from 15th to 19th April 2024, and had numerous fruitful meetings. This development further enables company to enhance its market share in the global markets. The company is working on the numerous leads and enquiries it received from the fair, and is targeting a high conversion of these enquiries into orders. Thus, at the same time company intends to enhance its global markets and begin the journey in the B2G segment.

With the upcoming latest facility of the company, the management seems bullish for revenue growth by catering better to these new market segments added in its list.

"Our registration with the OFB marks the beginning of a new journey, and with the growth that the Indian defense & infrastructure is targeting in the coming time, we are optimist that Maiden Forgings will contribute to this growth to the best of its abilities. Our current product lines have huge scope in these two sectors; thus, this registration should give Maiden Forgings a huge boost in terms of revenues in the financial years to come. Also the success of the exhibition at Dusseldorf, Germany shall give us added global market coverage and that should further add to the revenues for the high revenue products in our product line " said company's MD, Mr. Nishant Garg.

Maiden Forgings, is engaged in production of multiple product lines of stainless steel, alloy steel and carbon steels. Its product range is one of the highest in the steel bright bars, wires and nails industry. It has a wide customer base belong to various sectors including Engineering components, Auto components, construction, defense, home appliances, etc. Company got listed recently in April 2023 on the BSE SME platform.

With all these developments, Maiden Forgings intends to create new global markets with addition of new products as well as new customer segments.

For more information, visit - http://www.maidenforgings.in/

