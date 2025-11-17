Maiden Forgings Reports Total Income of INR 111 Crore in H1 FY26

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Maiden Forgings Limited (MFL) (BSE - 543874), one of the leading manufacturers of a wide range of Bright Steel bars and wires for the past 35 years, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the H1 FY26.

H1 FY26 Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 111.36 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹ 6.74 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 6.05%

* PAT of ₹ 2.10 Cr

* PAT Margin (%) of 1.88%

* EPS of ₹ 1.48

Commenting on the performance, Mr Nishant Garg, Managing Director of Maiden Forgings Limited, said,

"We are pleased to share that MFL delivered a revenue of ₹ 111 Cr in H1 FY26, driven by sustained demand for our bright steel bars and wires, alongside a growing contribution from our value-added product portfolio. This performance underscores the success of our continuous efforts to optimise our product mix and expand our footprint across both domestic and international markets.

Our growing engagement in the B2G and defence segments, coupled with the trust of our long-standing customers, has further strengthened our position as a reliable and quality-driven manufacturer. We remain confident of sustaining this positive momentum in the second half of the year, supported by our strong fundamentals, efficient execution, and commitment to creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

