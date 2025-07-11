'Maine Pyar Kiya' poster unveiled: Hridhu Haroon and Preity Mukhundhan lead this romantic comedy thriller

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 11: Get Ready for an Onam Like Never Before! 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Promises a Thrilling, Heart-Racing Love Story Hitting Theatres on August 29!

From the production house of superhit comedy thriller 'Mandakini' under the banner of Spire Productions by Sanju Unnithan, the film marks the directorial debut of Faizal, who has also co-written the screenplay along with Bilkefsal. Following the success of Mandakini, this is Spire Productions' next major venture.

Hridhu Haroon made his debut with the 2022 Hindi web series Crash Course on Amazon Prime as Sathya Srinivasan. In 2023, he starred as Sethu in the Tamil action thriller Thugs, followed by a key role in Santosh Sivan's Mumbaikar alongside Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi. His international breakthrough came with All We Imagine As Light (2024), which won the Grand Prix at Cannes. He then made a powerful Malayalam debut as Anandu in Mura, a gritty crime drama set in Thiruvananthapuram.

Opposite him is Preity Mukhundhan, who is making her Malayalam debut. Preity, known for her roles in the Tamil film Star and the viral music video Aasai Koodai, adds fresh appeal to the cast. Alongside them, Askar Ali, Miduthi, and Arjyou play important roles.

The supporting cast includes several well-known names such as Jio Baby, Sreekanth Vettiyar, Redin Kingsley, Bibin Perumbilly, Thrikkannan, Mime Gopi, Boxer Dheena, Janardhanan, Jagadish, and GV Rex.

Behind the scenes, the film boasts a talented crew. Don Paul P handles cinematography, music is composed by Electronic Kili, and editing is by Kannan Mohan. Binu Nair serves as the executive producer, while Shihab Vennala manages production control. Art direction is by Sunil Kumaran, with Rajesh Adoor as chief associate director.

Costumes are by Arun Manohar and makeup by Jithu Payyannur. Ranganath Ravi handles sound design and Kalai Kingson choreographs the stunts. Project designing is by Soumyatha Varma and DI by Liju Prabhakar. Associate directors include Ashwin Mohan, Shihan Muhammed, and Vishnu Ravi. Still photography is done by Shine Chettikulangara.

VFX: IVFX

Production executives are Vinod Venugopal and Antony Kuttambuzha. Design is credited to Yellow Tooths. Distribution is managed by Spire Productions, with Pradeep Menon heading administration and distribution.

