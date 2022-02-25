MAK Lubricants - 'Lubricating the Future of Mobility'

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company has introduced four new MAK lubricant products. Each product is designed to enhance performance, reliability, and durability for customer use.

The New range of MAK lubricants were launched in presence of V.R.K. Gupta, Director Finance, Sanjay Khanna, Director Refineries, Meenaxi Rawat IES, CVO, G. Krishnakumar, ED Lubes and other officials of BPCL.

After recently launching southern India's first EV Fast-Charging corridors on Chennai-Trichy-Madurai Highway, BPCL's MAK lubricants launches MAK e-Drive, a premium quality synthetic driveline fluid specifically developed to meet the special requirements of Electric Vehicles (EV's). MAK e-Drive is formulated with synthetic base oil and an advanced additive technology that ensures gear protection and compatibility with various materials used in EV powertrain.

The second lubricant named MAK e-Kool, is a long-life Anti-freeze coolant concentrate, used in indirect cooling of battery packs of BEV (battery operated electric vehicle). Free from harmful nitrites, amines, phosphate and borates the product gives excellent protection against corrosion and also provides enhanced protection to the engine around the year against overheating and frost.

Eco-friendly products are no more a choice, but a future necessity. Owning the responsibility MAK Eco-Mini has also been introduced. The eco-friendly engine oil is suitable for mini-truck and light commercial vehicles working on Diesel or CNG as fuel. Apart from offering protection to the engine against wear and tear, the oil also helps reduce carbon footprint and prolongs the life of emission control system.

MAK has also launched MAK Chain Spray Oil and MAK Multipurpose Spray. The chain spray adds to the better performance of motorcycles and is especially recommended for chains in high-performance motorcycles. The multipurpose spray marks the entry of MAK into the household of consumers catering to their requirements eliminating squeaks, and easing household machines. Both these products also provide protection from rust and damage, lubricate the moving parts to keep them working smoothly and efficiently.

Commenting on the new products launched, G. Krishnakumar, ED Lubes BPCL said, "We are extremely delighted to launch these 4 new MAK products that reflect our company's focus on innovation, sustainability, and dynamic product offerings. At BPCL, we have always provided our customers with high quality products and services consistently. Continuing to create new values for customers and our belief that the future of mobility is EV, with the correct use of products, we aim to continue to create meaningful experiences for our customers."

MAK Lubricants - from Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) - reign eminently as a trusted brand in lubricants and greases in India and international markets. The comprehensive range offers an extensive selection of 400+ grades spanning various segments - to cater to varied and constantly evolving requirements of the automotive segment as well as the industrial domain. The philosophy that drives MAK Lubricants is the cognizance that our customers are not just consumers but indeed our partners in progress - in our onward quest for better products, longer service life of equipment and greater environment-friendliness.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai & Kochi and subsidiary Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd., at Bina, Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 19,000 Energy Stations, over 6,100 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 60 Aviation Service Stations, 3 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation and technology.

