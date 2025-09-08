Make India a leading innovation economy: President Murmu to EEPC stakeholders

New Delhi [India], September 8 : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, stated that making India a leading centre of knowledge and trade once again should be the resolution of all citizens.

Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India on Monday, the President said that in ancient times, India led the world in both spirituality and trade. "Being an important stakeholder in the economic sector, EEPC should take this resolution with great determination," she said.

The President was pleased to note that over the last 10 years, India's engineering exports have increased from USD 70 billion to more than USD 115 billion. She said that this growth in exports seems even more impressive when we consider that there have been many challenges in the field of international trade during the last decade. She appreciated EEPC for its contribution to this achievement.

The President urged EEPC to continuously expand India's role and the role of Indian entrepreneurs in the Global Value Chain. She highlighted that due to the changes taking place in the World Trade Order and International Economic Order, its role has become more important.

The President said that the challenges of global trade need to be turned into opportunities by utilising the exceptional capabilities available in our country. India's engineering export destinations have changed significantly over the last seven decades. EEPC should continue this process of change and keep working to make India's economy continuously stronger with the spirit of 'Nation First'.

The President said that high-quality engineering services and products at low cost are a great strength of India. Global Capability Centres of the world's biggest companies are in India. Stakeholders like EEPC should move forward with the idea of making India a Global Innovation Centre by providing proper incentives and an ecosystem.

Experts of the global economy and trade discuss innovation economies and catch-up economies. Innovation economies are the most competitive and prosperous economies in the world. She urged all stakeholders of EEPC to pledge to make India a leading innovation economy by providing an enabling ecosystem to the talent and energy available in our country.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal was also present at the celebrations. Taking to social media, Goyal said, "Today it is a matter of pride for me to participate in the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of EEPC India in the dignified presence of President Mrs. Draupadi Murmu ji at Vigyan Bhavan. During this, my colleague Jitin Prasada was also present."

"India's engineering export journey is a living proof of our indigenous strength and self-reliance. It is going to get new momentum due to next gen GST reforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. The role of this sector is invaluable in achieving the goal of a developed India. I believe that we will contribute in every possible way to take this forward by adopting the Swadeshi mantra in our efforts." he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor