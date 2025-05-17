Making Therapy Affordable: Indian Transformation Academy Launches Advanced Self-Healing Course

New Delhi [India], May 14:In a powerful move to revolutionize mental health accessibility in India, the Indian Transformation Academy, founded by Clinical Therapist and Master Life Coach Amandeep Sandhu, has launched its most affordable and impactful offering yet — the “Advanced Self-Healing Course” at just ₹1999.

Designed for individuals struggling with stress, anxiety, overthinking, or relationship issues, this course combines the power of NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) and Hypnotherapy to bring relief and transformation from the comfort of one's home. What sets it apart is the inclusion of FREE weekly live therapy sessions for an entire year, making consistent healing support available to everyone — especially those who otherwise can't afford professional help.

Amandeep Sandhu's mission is rooted in personal experience. After battling undiagnosed depression and anxiety for years, and witnessing the shortage of accessible therapy services, he was inspired to build a platform that trains and empowers individuals to take mental health into their own hands — affordably, practically, and powerfully.

The course is tailored for students, homemakers, business owners, and working professionals aged 21 to 55 who want to take control of their mental well-being. Participants will learn to reduce anxiety, manage stress, and improve confidence and emotional stability — all without needing prior experience in therapy.

In addition to self-healing, the Academy offers a transformative opportunity for aspiring professionals through its “Life Transformation Coach Certification”. This flagship program equips participants to become certified coaches, trained in therapy techniques, public speaking, AI content creation, business setup, and even sales and marketing — enabling them to launch successful coaching careers earning 6–7 figures while working remotely.

Looking ahead, the Academy aims to build a powerful community of individuals and coaches who are committed to healing themselves and helping others. The broader vision is not just to teach techniques, but to ignite a movement of mental wellness awareness and empowerment.

In a country where mental health is still under-discussed and therapy remains unaffordable for many, Indian Transformation Academy is breaking barriers — one empowered mind at a time.

To learn more or enroll, visit: www.indiantransformationacademy.com

