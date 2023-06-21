Malabar Gold & Diamonds renews Association with Superstar NTR Jr. as Brand Ambassador

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 320 showrooms across 11 countries, has signed mass superstar Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. also known as NTR Jr. as its newest brand ambassador. NTR Jr. will be featured in the upcoming consumer campaigns of Malabar Gold & Diamonds. A prolific actor and a pan-India mass superstar attracting global attention, NTR Jr. reflects the core values of the group i.e., trust, transparency, and excellence with his affable and grounded persona.

The second innings of NTR Jr. as the brand's ambassador will make Malabar Gold & Diamonds 30th anniversary even more glittering. Signing the super-star is in line with the group's aim to further expand its customer base and build a stronger consumer connect in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region as well as across India and around the world.

Speaking about the association, NTR Jr. shared, "I am happy to be associated once again with Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Apart from being one of the most trusted jewellery brands, they are actively showcasing Indian designs, art & culture at the global stage. Their customer-centric promises and ESG initiatives have established their leadership in the industry. I see great synergy between the values I believe in and what the brand stands for."

Commenting on associating with NTR Jr., MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, "We are excited to renew our time-tested association with NTR Jr. He has emerged as a one of the widely admired movie stars in India across regions. His outstanding filmography underlines his command over the crafts of acting. He is an actor par excellence and his impressive personality will further elevate our brand proposition. We had an amazing association in the past with NTR Jr. and the revival of the relation will help accelerate the acceptance of the brand globally in our ambition to be the no. 1 global jewellery retailer. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary this year, we would like to reaffirm our commitment to offering our valued customers excellence in transparency, jewellery variety and craftsmanship along with world-class jewellery shopping experience."

Malabar Gold & Diamonds boasts of an extensive retail network in India, UK, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore and the US. The group has plans to foray into new markets such as Australia, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand as well as major cities in India.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is known for providing an exceptional jewellery shopping experience with convenience and customer-friendly policies, known as the 'Malabar Promise.' This promise assures customers of unmatched quality, transparency, and service assurance. With more than 12 exclusive sub-brands in gold, diamond, and precious gems, Malabar Gold & Diamonds presents designs curated from 20 countries, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of their vast, multicultural customer base.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $5.2 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally and today has a strong retail network of over 320 outlets spread across 11 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centers, wholesale units and factories spread across India, UK, Middle East, Far East & USA. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 18,500 professionals from over 26 countries working towards its continued success. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) has been the primary commitment of the group since its inception. The key ESG focus area of Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment and Women empowerment. Integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business, Malabar Group periodically strengthens its ESG goals to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization. The group contributes 5% of its profit.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor