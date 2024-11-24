Man smashes Ola scooter after receiving Rs 90,000 bill for repairs

New Delhi, Nov 24 A shocking incident involving an Ola electric scooter has gone viral on social media. In this video, a man is seen hammering away at his Ola Electric scooter in the middle of a road.

According to the available information, the customer bought the Ola electric scooter a month ago and started having problems soon after. In the video, the company was accused of issuing a bill of Rs 90,000 for repairing it.

"The showroom made a bill of Rs 90,000, the customer got upset and broke the scooter in front of the showroom," read the video caption.

The video shows a man in a white T-shirt attacking the scooter in front of the Ola Electric showroom. Also, a large crowd is seen gathered outside the showroom.

Customers are constantly facing problems ranging from software to hardware in Ola Electric's scooter.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has ordered a detailed investigation into the consumer complaint resolution process of Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric.

Last month, Ola Electric claimed that 99.1 per cent of the 10,644 complaints on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) have been resolved. The CCPA had sent a show cause notice to the company regarding the alleged violation of consumer rights.

Recently, in a conversation with IANS, several consumers said that the scooter has many problems, including hanging and battery problems. Due to the company having fewer service centres, one has to wait a long time to get the scooter repaired. Apart from this, scooter parts are also very expensive.

Along with this, Ola Electric's stock has also seen a huge decline in the last few months. The stock closed at Rs 69.19 on Friday, down 56 per cent or Rs 88.21 per share from its all-time high of Rs 157.40 per share.

Due to the steep decline, the market cap of the company has been reduced by Rs 38,000 crore. The market cap had reached an all-time high of around Rs 69,000 crore, which has come down to around Rs 31,000 crore.

The reason for the fall in the company's stock is believed to be the continuous complaints from customers about poor service and product quality.

