MANA Launches Daintree, a Rainforest-inspired Villa Project

MANA, a Bengaluru-based real estate company known for creating that rare balance between comfort, convenience and the natural environment, announced the launch of Daintree, a rainforest-inspired 3 & 4 BHK villa project in Sarjapur, Bangalore, co-branded with Natura Projects. MANA's design philosophy has a unique specialty that combines nature and technology to improve living and life. The villas are inspired by the Daintree Rainforest on the northeast coast of Queensland in Australia and bring alive the living-with-nature concept to life.

Spread over 10 acres, the residential villas are designed in courtyard style to stimulate air circulation and balance the temperature turbo ventilators aimed at keeping houses cool during warmer temperatures. The rainforest-inspired landscape is designed into courtyards and gardens to make the 'living close to nature' experience more real. The projects are approved by Indian Green Building Council, the gold standard in real estate projects. Solar energy is harnessed to light every corner of the villas, generate power, and heat water.

MANA founded by the visionary, D. Kishore Reddy, CMD, MANA, is renowned for Imagineering-living for over 22 years. On the occasion of the launch, Kishore Reddy spoke about what the brand stands for by saying, "Daintree by MANA villas are designed to collaborate with nature. The double-height courtyards serve as the focal point, and connect all spaces in the home. We at MANA are known for designing dream spaces for home buyers, and each villa provides home and family togetherness, sanctuary, a sense of satisfaction, and a sense of fulfillment. With the pride and convenience of owning a plot of land with a modest garden and the comfort of gated community living, we give homebuyers the best of both worlds. We enhance the living and surrounding areas so that customers can Live Brilliantly."

The project provides amenities such as river-finish stone walk areas, waterfalls and fountains, and organic composter to recycle kitchen waste. Every home has a solar water heater and the double heighted courtyards encourage air circulation. Other amenities include adventure play areas for children, and pet gardens. The futuristic home in this residency will reflect a high-class lifestyle. MANA brings its customers close to nature while offering them homes with unique characteristics.

"We believe that India's realty business is ready to witness the surge in sustainable housing as people are becoming more conscious of climate change and prefer houses that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals," he adds.

With the vision of building quality residences for the discerning and the affluent, MANA has completed 22 years in creating dream space. It stands out as the only consumer-focused company in the real estate industry, creating environments that are motivated by the aspirations of consumers.

The Daintree Rainforest-inspired endeavor, which takes up more than 10 acres, will be handed over to customers by 2025.

Mana Projects Pvt. Ltd. is one of the top real estate companies in Bengaluru. Founded in 2000 by D Kishore Reddy, the company has grown into a multi-faceted construction company with expertise in designing, building, and developing standard apartments to luxury apartments and villas in Sarjapur, Bengaluru. MANA creates spaces for lifestyle and living comfort with imagination, cutting-edge engineering, and excellent functional design and aesthetics that reflect the high living standards of its customers.

The company has fine-tuned the art of 'Imagineering' a blend of imagination and engineering-to build dream spaces that exceed the expectations of its customers. MANA has evolved as a reputed company, with business verticals spanning across property development, construction, and infrastructure projects. With attention to detail, vision, and innovation, MANA has ensured that it is able to deliver quality that sets them apart from the rest.

For editorial details, please contact mana@brand-comm.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor