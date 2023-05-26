Management and I will travel to cities, meet more colleagues: Air India CEO

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson on Friday said he and the management team will travel to cities and meet more of the airline's employees face to face from today through June.

While announcing that he is in Chennai on Friday to visit the new city office for the first time, the CEO said, "We'll be sharing detail on what is being worked on, seeking your thoughts, suggestions and help to take our mission forward, and providing updates on what is happening in the company more generally."

In a letter to his employees on Friday, the CEO said, "April was the first month when all the hard work put in by our Ops and IOCC (Integrated Operations Control Centre) folk was fully complemented by the schedule, ground- and block-time refinements designed last year for the Northern Summer 2023 schedule."

With cabin crew and pilot pipeline now flowing well, Campbell Wilson said improvements to the asset earning power (AEP) process ongoing and (slow but) steady improvement in aircraft reliability, there is no reason why we can't retake our place back at the top of the OTP (On-Time Performance) charts in the months ahead.

The CEO also congratulated its revenue management and IT colleagues for the successful cutover of the Altea Revenue Management System.

"This, together with transformative projects underway in loyalty, pricing, sales and distribution and cargo, is a very significant step toward achieving our revenue and profitability ambitions," the CEO said, adding, "The cutover of this "segment" based revenue management (RM) system is a precursor to further upgradation to "network"-based RM in a few months' time, at which point Air India's pricing and revenue management capabilities will be on par with that of other tier-1 airlines."

In the matter of encashment of all accumulated privilege leaves (PLs) beyond 60 days, the CEO said, "Many of you approaching retirement asked whether this could be deferred until your superannuation." He added, "We are now able to meet the request."

