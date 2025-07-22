Manappuram Presents Unique Times MBA Award to Vijay Sankeshwar in Historic 19th Edition

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], July 22: In a milestone moment for Indian entrepreneurship, the 19th Manappuram Unique Times Multibillionaire Business Achiever (MBA) Award was given to Dr. Vijay Sankeshwar, the visionary founder of VRL Group, on 17th July 2024. The high-profile ceremony was held at Gokulam Park Convention Centre, Kochi, in the company of industry stalwarts and institutional leaders.

The award was also officially presented by Gokulam Gopalan, Managing Director and Chairman of the Sree Gokulam Group of Companies. The occasion also saw the presence of Dr. Ajit Ravi, Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd Founder, and senior officials from the Federal International Chamber Forum (FICF)—the organization co-partnering the MBA Award scheme.

A Historic First for Karnataka

This version of the Manappuram MBA Award is special since it heralds a Pan-India initiative, recognizing the first-ever winner from Karnataka—a state that boasts technological acumen but lacks representation in such tradition business circles. Dr. Sankeshwar joins the rarefied league of entrepreneurs whose success is not just business-focused but has strong societal change-oriented elements.

A Legacy Built from the Ground Up

The tale of Dr. Vijay Sankeshwar and VRL Group is the embodiment of disciplined entrepreneurship. Begun with a single truck in 1976, VRL Group today is one of India’s best-respected logistics conglomerates across transportation, logistics, publishing, and even aviation.

With vision-driven clarity, operational discipline, and strategic risk-taking, Dr. Sankeshwar’s leadership has established VRL as the backbone of India’s supply chain infrastructure. The group’s asset-light, tech-driven model and penetration into unserved routes transformed transportation of goods in the country.

“Success is not what you construct for yourself, but what you leave for society. VRL is a trust vehicle, not merely transport,” declared Dr. Sankeshwar in his acceptance address.

Federal International Chamber Forum (FICF) Induction

Apart from getting the MBA Award, Dr. Sankeshwar has also been inducted into the Federal International Chamber Forum (FICF), an elite group of ultra-high-net-worth business people. They are expected to possess at least ₹1,000 crore in confirmed assets, along with a track record of social responsibility.

FICF is commonly seen as an epitome of high-end entrepreneurship, where entrepreneurial success goes hand in hand with societal improvement. The forum is a platform for high-end entrepreneurs to work together on social causes, policy advice, and philanthropy at an international level.

A Hall of Business Giants

The Manappuram MBA Award, in its 19-year history, has identified a number of industrial giants who have not only shaken their industries but also developed large-scale employment and philanthropic systems. Past winners include:

Shri V.P. Nandakumar – Manappuram Finance

Shri Joy Alukkas – Joyalukkas Group

Dr. M.A. Yusuff Ali – Lulu Group

Shri T.S. Kalyanaraman – Kalyan Jewellers

Dr. Ravi Pillai – RP Group

Sir Sohan Roy SK – Aries Group

These recipients are good role models for responsible capitalism, enshrining the ethos of the award—business with purpose.

The Icon of Transformative Effect

Established by Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd with the partnership of FICF, the MBA Award is unique in its focus on business leadership entwined with social impact. It’s not just a celebration of top-line numbers but an affirmation of long-term sustainable contribution.

In keeping with that spirit, the contributions of Dr. Sankeshwar extend far beyond boardrooms. VRL’s CSR activities range from free transport for medical emergencies, to scholarships and infrastructure assistance for rural schools and healthcare.

Looking Ahead

The choice of a Karnataka entrepreneur as the award recipient marks the increasing presence and reach of the award and its dedication to identifying effective leadership in India. As the MBA Award becomes an increasingly pan-national standard, it sustains the discipline, concentration, distinctiveness, and consistency characterizing India’s emerging class of entrepreneurs.

With this acknowledgment, Dr. Vijay Sankeshwar not only puts another feather in his already shining cap but also sets a benchmark for entrepreneurial hopefuls from all over the nation.

