Manav Rachna Hosted the 3rd Edition of the HR Round Table, 15+ Erudite Professionals Shared Discerning Perspectives

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], February 20: The School of Leadership and Management (SLM) at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies organized the third edition of the HR Round Table today, delving into the theme "Future Ready: Decoding the Way Forward." This intellectual symposium was organized under the mentorship of the esteemed Strategic Mentoring Board (SMB) at Manav Rachna, chaired by Dr. S Y Siddiqui, Former Executive Advisor at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and led by Rajeev Dubey, the Mentor of the HR Round Table, Chairman of Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd., and a distinguished Member of the Governing Body at the International Labour Organization in Geneva.

During the inaugural session, Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President of MREI, established the overarching theme by highlighting Manav Rachna's adept integration into the realm of technological foresight. He emphasized the institution's commitment to leading in innovation and promoting environmental sustainability, portraying it as an integral part of its identity.

Dr. S Y Siddiqui shared, "The shift from a VUCA to a BANI world signals a fundamental change in organizational challenges. To excel in these conditions, organizations must foster resilience, agility, and redefine their work culture through adaptive leadership."

In his keynote address, Ajey Mehta, Former CEO, Nokia Mobiles (APAC), Partner, SVP India emphasized on the importance of being purpose-driven, living to commitments, building trust & authenticity, and creating an inclusive system within an organization with technology being the center.

The HR Round Table consisted of four exhilarating panel discussions featuring 15+ creme-de-la-creme leaders from premier industries. Panel 1 dealt with "Exploring the Future of Work (Work, Workplace & Workforce)"; where Deepak Dhawan, CEO & Founder, Talentonic HR Solutions Private Limited moderated the session and shared that "Innovation" and "Leadership" are the key factors to overcome the complex challenges faced by us, especially in the last decade. Panelists were Anurag Malik, Partner, EY; Seema Bangia, Vice President & Chief People Officer, Mahindra Aero & Defence Sector of Mahindra & Mahindra.

Panel 2 offered insights on "Skilling 'Ahead of Time' - The Influence of Higher Education'' where moderator Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Srivastava, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, MRIIRS stressed, "In today's knowledge economy higher education has a critical role in fostering ethical leadership coupled with social responsibility. Emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills shall continue to play a critical role in the AI era. Confluence of domain, technical and soft skills shall enable competitive edge." Abhishek Tiwary, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Tech Mahindra; Dr. Gauri Bhasin, Chief Operating Officer, MRVPL; Prof. (Dr.) Sumita Rai, Dean, Industry Connect, Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon delved into the topic as panelists.

Panel 3 provided perspectives on Effectively Managing a Multigenerational Workforce and moderator K S Bakshi, Group Head-Human Resources, Interglobe Enterprises, emphasized on cultivating an environment where varied perspectives thrive, leveraging each dimension of workforce for innovation and growth. He added that finding a balance between the preferences, values, and boundaries of different age groups is important. Kiran Singh, Head- Human Resources, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. and Salil Bihari Lal, Chief Human Resource Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. deliberated on the topic as panelists.

Panel 4 offered insights on "Actualizing ESG Initiatives into life". Moderator Dr. Suresh Tripathi, CHRO, Air India stated, "The theme of 'ESG' has moved to the center stage of business strategy in today's world impacting all stakeholders and strategies should involve aligning business goals with community needs, fostering sustainable practices, and engaging stakeholders transparently." Inderjeet Singh, Partner, Financial Advisory, Deloitte India; and Dr. Dheeraj Verma, AVP - HSE & Sustainability Operating System - High Voltage - Global, Hitachi Energy Technology Services Private Limited joined as panelists for this session.

In the closing remarks, Rajeev Dubey said, "This edition of the HR Round Table explores, through the perspective of leading industry practitioners and academics, the burning questions that organizations are grappling with as they prepare to navigate the way forward in the New Normal."

Preeti Bajaj, CEO & Managing Director, Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd. provided profound insights on industry trends and shared the importance of rapidly acquiring skills, driving one's future, and maintaining humility amidst progress are key aspects of growth.

Rajiv Kapoor, MD, MREI, highlighted the success of the third edition of the HR Round Table which has given esteemed industry representatives and eminent stalwarts a platform to share their experiences and strategic vision. The valuable ideas put forth during this period will prove helpful in formulating essential guidelines for the future.

The Manav Rachna HR Round Table, organized under the able stewardship of Prof. Dr. Deepti Dabas Hazarika, Dean, School of Leadership & Management, served as an exclusive stage where admired business leaders and distinguished enterprise luminaries gathered to share their wealth of experience and strategic foresight. Widely recognized for their sharp decision-making and innovative approaches, these influential figures offered invaluable insights into deciphering the future.

