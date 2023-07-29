Manav Rachna International School Students Receive Certificates from Southampton's Lord Mayor on UK Tour

NewsVoir

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], July 29: Manav Rachna International School (MRIS), India is celebrating the successful completion of the educational and sports tour in collaboration with Hampshire's UK Elite Sports Group (UKESG). A group of 20 enthusiastic young students from MRIS Mohali and MRIS Ludhiana went on an extraordinary 8-day journey in the UK, experiencing a blend of excitement, learning, and invaluable life experiences.

The tour's certificate awarding ceremony, held at Southampton's esteemed Lord Mayor's Parlour, in the distinguished presence of Councilor Valerie Laurent, Southampton's esteemed Lord Mayor, who graced the event as the guest of honour.

The students gained crucial life skills and learnings, emphasizing the significance of teamwork, strategic thinking, and decision-making. UKESG CEO, Chris Vertannes, inspired young minds by highlighting their potential as future leaders and encouraged them to be respectful and responsible citizens.

Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President, MREI commended the Sports team and UKESG for coordinating this opportunity for the students. He emphasized, "Sports and Education goes hand-in-hand and a tour like this plays an important learning role in nurturing the innate talent of children."

Shri Sarkar Talwar, Director Sports, MREI, expressed his excitement about the students getting this opportunity to explore and forge new connections. He quoted, “Sports is an integral part of a child’s overall development and at Manav Rachna, every sport is fostered with the same zeal and our sole mission is to make sports accessible to all. My regards to the UKESG team for giving these children the experience of a lifetime.”

The COO of UKESG, Lakbir Singh, reflected on the remarkable journey that began over four years ago. The collaboration between MRIS and UKESG has fostered meaningful relationships with leading academic institutions, government agencies, sporting partners, and stakeholders both in the UK and India.

The UK tour provided these young enthusiastic students with the experience of a lifetime which includes a visit to the renowned Sea City Museum in Southampton, where they delved into the historical saga of the Titanic through fascinating artifacts, visuals, and survivor stories.

Another memorable visit was to Solent University's Sports Complex, where the students received valuable insights into higher education in the UK and the science behind sports. Dr. Dominic Cunliffe, the Head of the Department for Sports & Health, led an engaging guest lecture, enriching an understanding of real-world sports learning and injury treatment.

The custom-designed 8-day tour consists of sports coaching sessions with elite UKESG coaches, specialist training activities, residential training at the Peter Ashley Activity Center (PAAC), and the sightseeing experience across London and Southampton.

This successful tour is a result of a successful and seamless collaboration of Southampton City Council, India Business Group (IBG), Peter Ashley Activity Center, Decathlon, Solent University, Havant & South Downs College, and Voice FM and MRIS.

