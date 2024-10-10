Mangalam Worldwide Expands Equity Base With Successful Conversion Of 37 Lakh Warrants Into Shares

PNN

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], October 10: Mangalam Worldwide Limited (MWL) (NSE EMERGE - MWL), a fully integrated stainless-steel company, proudly announces the successful conversion of 37,00,000 Convertible Warrants into Equity Shares.

The Board of Directors has approved the allotment of 37,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 97 per share. This conversion is part of a larger allotment of 52,00,000 Convertible Warrants, which were issued earlier. The conversion was completed well within the stipulated 18-month period from the date of allotment, showcasing the company's strategic execution and commitment to delivering shareholder value. This conversion marks another key milestone in the company's growth journey, aimed at bolstering its capital structure and strengthening its position in the steel sector.

Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic about its future prospects. With its robust operational framework and continued innovation in the steel manufacturing sector, the company is set to achieve sustained growth and deliver enhanced value to its stakeholders.

Commenting on the Conversion Vipin Prakash Mangal, Chairman of Mangalam Worldwide Limited said, "This conversion is a testament to our commitment to expanding our capital base and accelerating our growth plans. As we continue to build on our strong foundations, this strategic step positions us to capture the growing demand for high-quality steel products and strengthen our market leadership.

We remain dedicated to operational excellence, product innovation, and maintaining its competitive edge as a preferred partner in the steel manufacturing industry."

