Mangalam Worldwide Reports Robust 46 Percentage growth in FY25 standalone NP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: Mangalam Worldwide Limited (MWL) (NSE EMERGE - MWL), a fully integrated stainless-steel company, reported Audited Financial Results for the Q4 & FY25.

Commenting on the performance, Vipin Prakash Mangal, Chairman of Mangalam Worldwide Limited said, "I am extremely proud to report robust growth for FY25, successfully meeting the expectations of all stakeholders. This remarkable performance is the result of a series of strategic initiatives undertaken over time. Key among these are the incorporation of a subsidiary to broaden our industry client base, a focused push on value-added products, and the strengthening of our brand presence. Our comprehensive product portfolio, tailored to meet the diverse demands of both domestic and international markets, has played a significant role in this achievement.

Furthermore, the commissioning of our captive solar power plant is set to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and support our commitment to lowering carbon emissions.

As India enters a phase of strong industrial growth backed by improving infrastructure, we are well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities through our wide-ranging product offerings and ongoing market expansion efforts."

