Manish Kumar Agrawal: Driving the Future of Digital Transformation and Gen AI Strategy

New Delhi [India], May 2:In today's digital-first world, Manish Kumar Agrawal stands out as a seasoned expert in Digital Transformation and Generative AI Strategy. With 17+ years of experience across BCG, McKinsey & Company, Headstrong, and Agilent Technologies, he has been instrumental in reshaping businesses through technology.

Academic & Professional Excellence

Manish holds B.Sc. & M.Sc. in IT and an MBA, blending technical depth with strategic insight. He is also certified in ITIL, Prince2, Azure Architect, Six Sigma, and Gen AI—a reflection of his commitment to continuous innovation.

Digital Transformation Leadership

Manish has led enterprise-wide transformation initiatives across sectors like finance, healthcare & consulting—streamlining systems, adopting intelligent solutions, and delivering measurable results.

Leading Gen AI Innovation

As Generative AI becomes central to modern business, Manish is at the forefront—building solutions that drive automation, personalization, and productivity.

> “Gen AI isn't just a tool—it's a catalyst for reinvention,” says Manish.

Mentor & Strategic Advisor

He mentors emerging leaders, enabling them to navigate complex digital landscapes with clarity, confidence, and innovation-led strategy.

Trendsetter, Not Trend Follower

Unlike many, Manish doesn't follow digital trends—he sets them. His foresight and hands-on execution make him a trusted figure in tech-driven transformation.

Real-World Impact

From C-suite strategy to agile delivery, Manish connects business priorities with cutting-edge solutions—ensuring every initiative creates value, not just change.

Thought Leadership

He regularly shares insights on:

Scaling Gen AI responsibly

Digital maturity and governance

Leading successful transformation programs

Ethics in AI innovation

About Manish Kumar Agrawal

A proven digital strategist and innovation driver, Manish continues to shape how technology transforms business—mentoring teams, building scalable solutions, and future-proofing organizations.

