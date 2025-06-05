Manoj Ceramic Limited Reports Robust H2 FY25 Results, Strengthens Global Expansion & Digital Capabilities

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Manoj Ceramic Limited, (INE0A6N01026), a leading name in the Ceramic and Tiles industry, announced its financial results for the second half of fiscal year 2024-25 (H2 FY25), highlighting a solid performance underpinned by International market expansion, retail modernization and digital transformation.

Key Financial Highlights :

Management Perspective

Dhruv Rakhasiya, Managing Director of Manoj Ceramic Limited stated, "From its roots as a contract manufacturer, MCPL has evolved over the past three decades into a Globally respected name in Ceramic solutions, driven by a steadfast commitment to quality, innovation and customer-centric growth. In H2 FY25, we recorded a 84% growth in Revenue and an exponential 246% rise in PAT Margins YoY basis, further showcasing MCPL's consistent growth trajectory and ability to execute on strategic priorities.

One of our biggest growth levers has been our aggressive entry into African markets, including Burundi, Angola, Sudan, Senegal and Ivory Coast, where we have already secured projects and forged sovereign level partnerships. These regions are not only becoming central to our Export-led strategy and Margin expansion, but also represent some of the fastest growing global markets for home decor and construction solutions, driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes and increasing demand for premium lifestyles.

On the digital front, our AI-powered Studio platform is redefining how customers experience our products, from in-store consultations to virtual room previews. This tool has helped us significantly improve conversions, customer decision time and operational efficiency across both retail and B2C channels.

Additionally, Investing heavily in infrastructure with New warehouse facilities in Pune, expansion of our Bhiwandi warehouse and the upcoming launch of exclusive display centres in Dubai and Washington D.C.. These combined efforts position us to deliver a 25-30% CAGR over the next three years while continuing to innovate and scale with purpose.

Driven by rising demand for premium living, urban growth and global design trends, MCPL is poised for continued expansion. Our focus on innovation, customer experience and agility keeps us a preferred partner across key markets. As we enter FY26, we are confident in sustaining momentum and delivering style, strength and scale across every space."

About Manoj Ceramic Limited

Established in 1991 as 'Manoj and Company,' the business initially focused on trading building and construction materials such as marbles, granites and tiles.

Manoj Ceramic Limited (MCPL) has since evolved into an internationally standardized ceramic contract-manufacturing public limited company, specializing in ceramic tiles and tile adhesives under its brand "MCPL," distributed through dealers, retail showrooms, B2B wholesale, and exports.

Through continuous adoption of new technology and innovation, MCPL has established itself as a trendsetter in the ceramic industry, shaping modern design standards worldwide. After 3 decades of excellence, MCPL continues its strategic expansion, reaching every wall and floor with innovative solutions.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

