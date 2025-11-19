Manoj Ceramic Limited Reports Strong H1 FY26 Results; Strengthens Global Expansion, Digital Transformation & Supply Chain Capabilities

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Manoj Ceramic Limited (INE0A6N01026), a leading name in the Ceramic and Tiles industry, announced its financial results for the half year ended H1 FY26, delivering a strong performance driven by expanding exports, enhanced retail footprint, new product launches and a digitally enabled customer experience.

The growth was supported by healthy traction across retail showrooms, institutional orders, improved product mix, enhanced supply chain turnaround and early contributions from MCPL's global expansion initiatives.

Management Perspective

Mr. Dhruv Rakhasiya, Managing Director of Manoj Ceramic Limited stated, "H1 FY26 reflects our steady and design-led growth trajectory. Our exports business continues to scale through sovereign engagements across Burundi, Angola, Sudan and Senegal, supported by the launch of our Dubai Display Centre, which enhances reach across GCC and African markets. Together with our U.K. and exports are expected to increase from 1% to 20% over the next three years, becoming a major margin contributor.

Domestically, our six premium showrooms, the Jaquar Partnership Centre and new product ranges - Glue-Finish Tiles, Wooden Planks, Exotic Stones and Next-Gen Quartz, continue to elevate sales mix and position MCPL as a premium, design-first brand. Our integrated OEM approach enables us to operate in a 'natural manufacturing-like' model with better control over quality, innovation and speed.

Operational improvements including the commissioning of our Pune warehouse, Bhiwandi expansion and the upcoming Nagpur hub, have strengthened delivery efficiency. Additionally, the recently secured Trade Credit Insurance enhances receivable protection and supports disciplined dealer expansion.

Our digital initiatives, including the AI-powered MCPL Studio, CRM-driven logistics framework and the new Digital Transformation Division, are accelerating conversion rates and enhancing customer experience across retail and B2B channels.

We are also pleased that our financial strength and governance have been reaffirmed by Infomerics, which assigned a long-term rating of IVR BBB- / Positive (outlook revised from Stable to Positive) on our bank facilities. This recognition further validates MCPL's improving scale, diversified growth and prudent financial discipline.

With rising export visibility, strong domestic demand and digital-enabled operations, MCPL remains well-positioned to deliver sustainable 25-30% CAGR and long-term value creation for stakeholders."

About Manoj Ceramic Limited

Established in 1991 as 'Manoj and Company,' the business initially focused on trading building and construction materials such as marbles, granites and tiles.

Manoj Ceramic Limited (MCPL) has since evolved into an internationally standardized ceramic contract-manufacturing public limited company, specializing in ceramic tiles and tile adhesives under its brand "MCPL," distributed through dealers, retail showrooms, B2B wholesale, and exports.

Through continuous adoption of new technology and innovation, MCPL has established itself as a trendsetter in the ceramic industry, shaping modern design standards worldwide. After 3 decades of excellence, MCPL continues its strategic expansion, reaching every wall and floor with innovative solutions.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

