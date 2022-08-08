Manopravesh— A Journey through the mind with Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji, Vedic Astrologer and specialist in Manopravesh (Telepathy)

August 8: Swami Ramananda Guruji, one of the Best Astrologers in India, yogi, mystic, spiritual Guru, and Manopravesh expert. The pioneer and visionary Guru have mastered the art of Manopravesh—mano meaning ‘mind’ and Pravesh meaning ‘entering’.

Manopravesh, also known as telepathy in the western world, is the act of entering someone’s mind. Swami Ramananda has over 35 years of experience in Vedic astrology. Over the years, he has been successful in predicting human minds all over the world. With Manopravesh, Swamiji can reveal a person’s present events, past events, future events and even the deep secrets of one’s life.

The practice of Manopravesh is done by Agna Chakra Meditation. The founder of Shalya Vastu Shastra, Swami Ramananda Guruji, is the only person in the world who practices Manopravesh (Telepathy).

Born in Telangana, the best Vedic astrologer in India, Swami Ramananda Guruji started his spiritual journey at 13. Swamiji is popularly known for his Astrological prediction, Horoscope reading, Vedic Astrology, Shalya Vastu, Dosha Nirvana Pujas, and Satsangs.

Swami Ramananda, a Manopravesh expert, can easily read a person’s mind through manopravesh vidya. The manopravesh vidya has been practised since ancient India and continued to be practised by Swamiji. The Vedic Astrologer quotes, “Although I say meditation and yoga are an important part of life, this does not symbolize that all people who meditate can preach Manopravesh. If anyone is interested in practising manopravesh, I will teach them, and it is easy to get hold of the practice. But not all meditators can implement the preaching of Manopravesh.”

On a day-to-day basis, different people approach Swamiji for their future life predictions. Swamiji guides devotees to the right path through various astrological remedies. According to one of Swami Ramananda Guruji’s devotees, “Guruji is the only one who knows us from within. When I sat in front of him, he could see everything happening in my mind. With the Divine power of Manopravesh, he could profoundly look into my past, present and future life.”

Guruji has different centres and institutes where he motivates people to choose the path of righteousness. Currently, Swamiji runs a Yoga and Meditation and astrology centre in Hyderabad with a motto of introducing the concept of yoga and meditation into everyone’s daily life. The classes are meant for those people who want to bring their lives on the right track. This initiative is mainly taken to accommodate more people in various spiritual activities like astrological predictions, Satsang, bhajans, and Annadhanam (Food Donation).

People from various countries visit Guruji to get Vasthu, health and Astrological Remedies. Swamiji has helped millions of people through his teachings of Manopravesh (Telepathy) in India, USA, Canada, London, Dubai, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Srilanka, Sydney, Melbourne, UK, Europe, Middle East and other countries.

Swamiji has written multiple books on Vedic Astrology. In addition to his experience of over 35 years in astrology and Telepathy, Guruji has helped many poor and needy children by organizing charity functions. His generosity and humbleness have brought him to such a respectable position. Swamiji’s Ashram is always open to the ones who come to him with sincerity and devotion. The regular ashram activities include Seva Programs like clothes donation to the orphan education expenses fund, food, distribution of education materials to young orphan students, and medical checkup for poor people. Swamiji’s Ashram performs Shanti Pooja, Homam, Shanti Pooja, Rahu Pooja, Gruha Shanti Pooja, all astrological-related pooja and Homam. Swamiji’s Ashram is a famous place for people to get rid of astrology and Tantra-related problems.

In conclusion, the teaching of Manopravesh is great medicine for the mind. Making people overcome all odds of life, Swami Ramananda Guruji believes that everyone can preach his teaching of Manopravesh with the right mindset.

