Mansi Gulati's Book Miracles of Face Yoga receives praise from President of India

Mansi Gulati, the Founder of Manasvani, has released her book 'Miracles of Face Yoga', which has been appreciated by the President of India Droupadi Murmu. President Madam appreciated the work by saying that Face Yoga has come out at an appropriate time when the world is anxiously looking up for solutions to improve immunity and evolve a holistic lifestyle. The book 'Face Yoga' is a comprehensive work on face yoga written in lucid and simple language which can be easily understood by beginners and practitioners alike. Photographs and illustrations have further enhanced comprehension, assimilation, and understanding of the book by the reader.

Mansi Gulati, an international Yogi, celebrated author, and thought leader, devoted her efforts to learning everything possible about yoga practices and philosophy. Throughout her learning experience, she has taken the help of numerous sources to perfect her knowledge and skills. Mansi has over 25 years of experience in yoga along with many international and national certifications to her credit. She has written several articles and books on the philosophy of yoga and how it can benefit all body types through a series of Asanas. Mansi has conducted Yoga sessions and camps in nearly all states, including the Vice President House of India and 28 Governor Houses in all states, various embassies, prison homes, schools, universities, and mega events like the Kumbh with yoga stalwarts like Yoga guru Baba Ramdev. The attendees of her yoga sessions are as vast as national and international dignitaries, famous personalities, leaders and students.

Talking about the benefits of face yoga, Mansi shares, "Face yoga utilises a series of facial exercises to tone the muscles on the face. Face yoga can effectively reduce the signs of ageing and stimulation acupressure points to improve energy flow to your internal organs. It can lead to the improvement of your health and well-being. Moreover, this non-invasive process can be a safe and cost-effective alternative to Botox and other face filers."

Mansi's venture Manasvani offers exceptional and comprehensive yoga instruction to support your yoga practice. It believes that yoga should not exclusively be utilised as a treatment. Rather, it should be embraced as a lifestyle. They combine traditional knowledge with evidence-based practices to serve the goal of inducing a paradigm shift in the community. Moreover, they deliver holistic yoga practice and awareness for underprivileged strata of society.

After the success of her book, the Mansi-led Manasvani now looks forward to building a team of Face yoga teachers to address and train a larger portion of our community.

