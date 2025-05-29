Manya Pathak's Hat Trick: Co-Producing the Emotional Masterpiece "Singh & Sinha" with Mohan Das at Cannes 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 29: The Cannes Film Festival 2025 showcased global talent, with Indian actress Manya Pathak making headlines for her remarkable hat trick of appearances. Known for her blend of tradition and modern fashion, Pathak captivated audiences not only with her stunning outfits but also as the co-producer of the emotionally charged drama "Singh & Sinha," directed by Mohan Das.

"Singh & Sinha" premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, telling the poignant story of two soulmates, Singh and Sinha, whose inseparable bond lasts for over a year and a half. The narrative takes a heartbreaking turn when Sinha passes away, leaving Singh shattered and confronting the devastating truth that he too is HIV positive.

This film delves deep into the emotional aftermath of losing a loved one, exploring the complexities of living with HIV while highlighting the resilience of the human spirit. It showcases the enduring power of love, even amidst the harsh realities of mortality.

Actor Utkarsh Singh, who plays the role of Singh, described the experience as one of the most emotionally demanding roles he has ever undertaken. Through "Singh & Sinha," the film aims to challenge stigma, encourage empathy, and ignite important conversations surrounding HIV, love, and mental health, making it a significant contribution to contemporary cinema.

Manya Pathak's involvement as a co-producer marks a significant step in her career, reflecting the growing recognition of Indian cinema on global platforms. Her talent and commitment to meaningful storytelling resonate throughout this festival, emphasizing the artistry and narratives that continue to emerge from her homeland. As Pathak continues to shine both on screen and behind the scenes, her influence in the industry is undeniably expanding.

